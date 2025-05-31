Ex-Sec. Granholm Rushed $93B in Loans to Sketchy Greenies in 76 Days

According to Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm rushed $93 billion in taxpayer-funded loans to sketchy green businesses who presented no business plans or budgets . They did it in just 76 days before Trump took office after the election.

That’s more cash than the Energy Department lost in 15 years. While North Carolina and California faced disasters, money just vanished.

Granholm, a Canadian until her twenties, went from a modest salary to a $2 million net worth.

The Disgusting Spree

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) — who grilled Wright during a Senate hearing — called the spree “disgusting,” comparing the taxpayer dollars to “ditch water” and accusing Biden officials of “shoving money out the door to unqualified recipients.”

The loans, approved under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, funded projects ranging from renewable energy to grid resilience efforts, but many lacked basic due diligence.

“Entities that provided no business plan, no numbers about their financial solvency — we gave those groups taxpayer loans?” Wright confirmed under questioning, adding that the frantic rush “undermined confidence” in government.

Sen. Kennedy: The 76-day period you’re talking about, that’s the period between the time President Trump was elected, and President Biden left office, is that right?

Energy Secretary Wright: That’s correct.

Sen. Kennedy: And during that short period of time, 76 days, how much taxpayer money went out the door of the Department of Energy.

Energy Secretary Wright: From the loan program office, in loans and commitments, $93 billion dollars. Well over twice as much as in the previous 15 years.

Sen. Kennedy: How do you vet and do due diligence on a loan in 76 days? ONE loan, much less $93 billion dollars. How do you do it?

Energy Secretary Wright: I think it’s pretty clear it wasn’t done in many cases. There are lots of funds that have gone out the door and commitments that were made from businesses that provided no business plan — no numbers about their own financial solvency.

Isn’t Congress supposed to provide some oversight of the trillions they blow?

