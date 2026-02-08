Damning Proof of a White House-CIA Plot to Stop Trump in 2020

A newly uncovered email obtained by John Solomon is key to what happened behind the letter signed by 51 former and current CIA agents in October 2020. The leftter falsely claimed the Hunter laptop was likely Russian disinformation. CIA agent Mike Morrell orchestrated it to create a political dirty trick on behalf of the Biden administration. It is important because the CIA is prohibited from interfering in domestic political affairs.

The latest email is damning proof of a wide-ranging concerted effort from within the CIA and the White House to keep Donald Trump from winning re-election by covering up the Biden laptop. It was initiated by Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This Was Illegal

Since its inception in 1947, the CIA has been subject to a legal mandate not to interfere domestically, particularly in partisan politics.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken contacted Mike Morrell about the laptop affair, and within four days, they had 51 signatures. The entire effort was to counter the Biden laptop and save the election for Joe Biden. People who say the election wasn’t corrupt should consider what happened in 2020. It was rigged, and this was only one example.

CIA Mike Morell: “Can I add your name to this list? Will be adding Leon Panetta, Sue Gordon, Jeh Johnson, George, Lisa Monaco, and Mike Rogers. And working on adding Dan Coats, Mike Rogers (HPSCI), and Tom Bossert. And lots of other IC career folk. “

Trying to give the campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue.” CIA John Brennan: “Ok, Michael, add my name to the list. Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.”

Nothing seems to happen to these corrupt officials no matter how much evidence appears. And time marches on without arrests.

Here it is: The damning email obtained by King Solomon through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). CONFIRMS:

The Central Intelligence Agency conspired and succeeded in the overthrow of the United States government on November 3, 2020. In a stunning exchange, CIA Director… pic.twitter.com/2Fxl7L3Ds1 — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) February 7, 2026

Carien’s Emails

It wasn’t just 51 former intelligence officials who were involved. Gina Haspel’s Central Intelligence Agency was actively involved as well. Gina Haspel approved it.

David Cariens was informed about the Hunter Biden “intel” statement by a CIA employee. He was asked to read the statement and to sign it by a CIA employee.

Janice Cariens, a retired CIA officer, was also asked to sign the letter.

The Signatories Who Tried to Overthrow the Incumbent Government

1. Jim Clapper 2. Michael Hayden 3. Leon Panetta 4. John Brennan 5. Thomas Fingar 6. Rick Ledgett 7. John McLaughlin 8. Michael Morell 9. Mike Vickers 10. Doug Wise 11. Nick Rasmussen 12. Russ Travers 13. Andy Liepman 14. John Moseman 15. Larry Pfeiffer 16. Jeremy Bash 17. Rodney Snyder 18. Glenn Gerstell 19. David Buckley 20. Nada Bakos 21. Patty Brandmaier 22. James B. Bruce 23. David Cariens 24. Janice Cariens 25. Paul Kolbe 26. Peter Corsell 27. Brett Davis 28. Roger Zane George 29. Steven L. Hall 30. Kent Harrington 31. Don Hepburn 32. Timothy D. Kilbourn 33. Ron Marks 34. Jonna Hiestand Mendez 35. Emile Nakhleh 36. Gerald A. O’Shea 37. David Priess 38. Pam Purcilly 39. Marc Polymeropoulos 40. Chris Savos 41. Nick Shapiro 42. John Sipher 43. Stephen Slick 44. Cynthia Strand 45. Greg Tarbell 46. David Terry 47. Greg Treverton 48. John Tullius 49. David A. Vanell 50. Winston Wiley 51. Kristin Wood

The Intel community has six ways from Sunday to get you. Just ask Chuck Schumer. This is the deep state operating illegally behind the scenes.