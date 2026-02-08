Texas Rep Wu Calls for Overthrowing White People

Texas Representative Gene Wu, who is off-white, wants whites overthrown. He thinks non-whites are the majority and well-placed to do it.

“Non-whites share the same oppressor, and we are the majority now. We can take over this country,” he said.

Wu was born in China, and foreigners like Wu are a net negative in US politics.

Asians are among the privileged Americans, and this one wants a genocide of white people because he sees them as conservative and Christian.

The same thing is going on throughout the West. Globalists are replacing white people. Of course, the replacement theory is real.

They will accept Islamists and seem to think that’s an improvement over Christians.

If there is any way to denaturalize and deport this man, we should. He’s calling for the overthrow of white people. He is a national security threat, and if anyone challenges him, he calls them racists.

Wu tries to block the passage of alien land acts as racist. He openly wants our enemies to own US farmland.

In 2009, National Security Expert Clare Lopez warned that Wu’s ally NIAC and its predecessor, the American-Iranian Council (AIC) “long have functioned openly as apologists for the Iranian regime.” In January 2020, several Republican Senators urged the Department of Justice to investigate NIAC “for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”

During a panel to thwart Alien Land Acts, he said:

I don’t have a silver bullet, but for alien land laws, one key is changing the narrativefrom the proponents’ national security fear to a rights issue. Early in the Texas alien land law fight, even liberal Democrats discussed it as, why wouldn’t you want to keep Chinese and Iranian citizens in check? The community changed the narrative, saying, what did we do to you? Why hate Chinese people?… Proponents faced accusations of racism, got uncomfortable, and backed off… The Iranian, Chinese, and Indian communities aren’t big enough to fight back alone. We grab all affected communities—Muslim ban countries, alien land law countries, all oppressed- and fight as one, not each other. Our oppressors are the same… The day we figure out our oppressors are the same, we start winning.