False, Pants on Fire: JD Vance Loudly Booed in Milan

False, Pants on Fire: JD Vance Loudly Booed in Milan

By
M Dowling
-
0
123

Democrat media lied and claimed JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were loudly booed at the Olympics. It is not true.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opened Friday with a multi-site ceremony, where Team USA’s 232 athletes in white Ralph Lauren outfits, led by flag bearer Erin Jackson, received loud applause. There could have been a few boos for the couple, but the applause grew louder and more prominent after their names were mentioned.

Original video:

By the way, Meloni’s Italy did a far better job, though she can’t do much about the anarchists and communists screaming outside with their astroturf riots.

