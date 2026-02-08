False, Pants on Fire: JD Vance Loudly Booed in Milan

Democrat media lied and claimed JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were loudly booed at the Olympics. It is not true.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opened Friday with a multi-site ceremony, where Team USA’s 232 athletes in white Ralph Lauren outfits, led by flag bearer Erin Jackson, received loud applause. There could have been a few boos for the couple, but the applause grew louder and more prominent after their names were mentioned.

🚨 FAKE NEWS ALERT: The radical left and their MSM puppets are at it AGAIN, spreading outright LIES that VP JD Vance was booed at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Milan. I watched the whole thing, and the crowd absolutely ERUPTED in cheers when Team USA marched in, louder than… pic.twitter.com/rN11zK6zFX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 7, 2026

Original video:

🚨 JUST IN: VP JD Vance spotted in the crowd in Milan CHEERING ON Team USA as they were introduced during the Olympic Opening Ceremony The crowd absolutely ERUPTED when Team USA walked out. Cheers were even louder than when the home team, Italy, walked out 🤣 USA! USA! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z8t8Kv5iE5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2026

Legacy media told us JD Vance was booed at the Olympics… From this video… the cheering actually got louder. Does the media ever not lie?

pic.twitter.com/0CGxrDZLVc — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 8, 2026

By the way, Meloni’s Italy did a far better job, though she can’t do much about the anarchists and communists screaming outside with their astroturf riots.