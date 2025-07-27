Damning Statement, Gaslighting & Raiding Mar-a-Lago on Sunday News

Jonathan Turley wrote on X, “Rep. Jason Crow just went on Fox Sunday and insisted that the lack of Russian collusion is nothing new since members knew about it for years. That is a particularly telling and frankly damning statement since figures like Adam Schiff were out spreading the false collusion claims.”

Crow is a propagandist.

Eric Holder Shows Up on MSNBC

Eric Holder, the architect of Fast & Furious, was on MSNBC to gaslight Americans, assuming we are all stupid.

Dragging out Barack’s wingman suggests some fear on the part of the administration. They have begun the cover up with the help of a willing media who will never push back.

The absolute gaslighting. https://t.co/R0wQ9E0mAU — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 27, 2025

The Reason Mar-a-Lago Was Raided

Earlier today, Devin Nunes was on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show. He suggested that Mar-a-Lago was an operation to look for something.

Perhaps they were looking for the Nunes report, the ICA, the Durham report and/or the Annex report.

The raid of Trump’s home was unprecedented, and desperate. Mar-a-Lago was an attempt to keep Trump from being elected and perhaps whatever they were looking for, which they didn’t find.