UK Sets Up Elite Unit to Monitor Social Media Anti-Migrant Posts

According to The Telegraph, the Labour government has set up an entire elite unit of detectives just to monitor social media for anti-migrant posts. This comes only two days after the new Online Safety Act went into effect. This is the law that is ostensibly only intended to protect children from porn.

The British people are losing their free speech in real time.

The National Internet Intelligence Investigations team will look for early signs of potential civil unrest and “maximizing social media intelligence.” They claim they are closing gaps in police planning that were exposed in last year’s riots.

Home Office ministers say it will give local commanders national support to spot and respond to online threats.

The people have protested outside asylum hotels but the UK leadership will not listen to the people.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner warned the cabinet that ministers must tackle “the real concerns that people have” about immigration to prevent disorder.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp accused the government of trying “to police what you post, what you share, what you think” because it “can’t police the streets” itself. “Labour have stopped pretending to fix Britain and started trying to mute it,” he added, accusing ministers of favouring surveillance over frontline policing.

The NPoCC, which led the nationwide police response to Covid lockdowns under Operation Talla, will coordinate the new unit.

They are using the unit that implemented their totalitarian lockdowns, but nothing to see here.