Globalize the Intifada Lunatics Stop NYC Traffic

Muslims, some seem to be foreigners, shut down a road in Brooklyn. They stopped their cars, and got out chanting “globalize the intifada.”
This is what Democrats have brought to the US, sadly. We need mass deportations. Where are the ICE trucks? There are never any repercussions for those lunatics. They are breaking the law.
The more religious these Islamists become, the more we need to become concerned. That is simply a fact.
In Brooklyn, New York, foreign radical Islamists blocked a highway and started calling for terrorism by chanting, “Globalize the intifada.”
America is making the same mistakes as Europe by allowing these people into the country.
— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) July 27, 2025
New York City, the home of 9/11 terrorism, is allowing a radical Islamist to run for Mayor thanks to the Democrat party.
NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani says “globalize the intifada” is a call for Palestinian rights and compares it to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Do NOT rank this Hamas sympathizer! pic.twitter.com/E2DJA9geWo
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 18, 2025
Some white liberal women have put us all in danger. She wouldn’t live in Gaza in a hundred years for any amount of money.
What’s your advice for this liberal woman? pic.twitter.com/EX7prfN86h
— Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) July 27, 2025
It seems there is an Israeli version of “from the river to the sea” and it will be Palestinian free.
Islamists have been taking over other cultures and nations by manipulation, force, and murder for 1,400 years. It’s what their interpretation of their religion requires. To expect them not to do it to us, just as they successfully did it to so many other societies, is an unsane expectation on the part of Westerners.
Strange how they do these things in primarily democrat run areas. Oh, that’s because they know they’ll get away with it since they are supported and enabled by anti-American democrats, the party of chaos, lawlessness, and destruction. It’s not going to get any better either.
It’s a good thing I live in a small American town.
I might lose my composure.
Where are the police and ICE?? Arrest and DEPORT!!!
SO very very true. That religion makes everyone who is NOT A MUSLIM, their target for violence (or lying until they can commit violence) against the non-believers. Sick as it wounds, this is the BASE of their faith. All must be “believers” or die.