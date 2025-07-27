Globalize the Intifada Lunatics Stop NYC Traffic

Muslims, some seem to be foreigners, shut down a road in Brooklyn. They stopped their cars, and got out chanting “globalize the intifada.”

This is what Democrats have brought to the US, sadly. We need mass deportations. Where are the ICE trucks? There are never any repercussions for those lunatics. They are breaking the law.

The more religious these Islamists become, the more we need to become concerned. That is simply a fact.

In Brooklyn, New York, foreign radical Islamists blocked a highway and started calling for terrorism by chanting, “Globalize the intifada.” America is making the same mistakes as Europe by allowing these people into the country. pic.twitter.com/Sj6JWAIYF8 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) July 27, 2025

New York City, the home of 9/11 terrorism, is allowing a radical Islamist to run for Mayor thanks to the Democrat party.

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani says “globalize the intifada” is a call for Palestinian rights and compares it to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Do NOT rank this Hamas sympathizer! pic.twitter.com/E2DJA9geWo — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 18, 2025

Some white liberal women have put us all in danger. She wouldn’t live in Gaza in a hundred years for any amount of money.