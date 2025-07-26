Former President Corn Pop Joe Gets $10M for His Memoir

Former President Biden, 82, who has dementia issues, has sold his presidential memoir for a $10 million advance. Why would anyone pay $10 million for Biden’s memoir, especially a French book company like Hachette? They must like his tall tales.

Biden, 82, made a deal with Hachette Book Group for an advance of around $10 million, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

The book’s publisher, Hachette’s Little, Brown & Co., has not yet set a publication date.

Will Autopen get billing as the ghost writer?

All these books are written by actual writers who don’t get credit and there is no way Biden can author a book. He often doesn’t even know where he is. Nothing like keeping up the fraud.

Can you imagine all the fake stories we could get to read once again? He said an Amtrak conductor named Angelo, who was long retired, allegedly congratulated him for his one millionth ride when he hadn’t worked for Amtrak for years. Who can forget the story about hiking through the Himalayas with Xi Jingping?

My absolute favorite will always be visions of him fighting off the gangster Corn Pop and telling children at a pool about how the kids always want to touch his hairy legs.

Instead of buying the book, watch this:

Mission Impossible 9: Final Torture Ethan Hunt is forced to listen to an hour of Joe Biden’s tall tales and hoaxes. Will he survive? pic.twitter.com/Qly8kpA3MX — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 5, 2025

Apparently, former presidents and first ladies get $15 million to $50 million so Joe’s at $10 million is a bargain.

It should be marked as fiction because it will be. His 46 years as a crooked, pro-segregation politician will be painted as public service.

Biden claims he’s “working my tail off” to finish the book. The only believable word in that is he has a “tail.”

The agency also represented Biden for his 2017 memoir “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose,” which chronicled his last year with his oldest son, Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015.

Hachette has global rights. Maybe some foreigners want it, but I can’t imagine it.