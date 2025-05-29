Dan Bongino: They Found Stunning Hidden Stuff from Comey’s Era

Dan Bongino said they found a lot of stunning information from the Comey era. They plan to declassify it and publish it. The existence of the room and what was in it suggests weaponization of government.

“There was a room, and we found a lot of stuff, A hidden room. I wouldn’t call it hidden, but hidden from us, at least, and not mentioned to us. We found stuff in there, and a lot of it’s from the Comey era.”

“We are working our damnedest right now to declassify. I totally understand people saying, ‘well do it now.’ The process is not all the information is ours to declassify some as other intelligence agencies. It’s not. We literally can’t do it.”

Once that gets done and gets out there. And you read some of the stuff we found in bags hiding under James Comey. You’re going to be stunned, he said.

It should be noted that it didn’t go through the normal process.

BREAKING: Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino reveals that they discovered a trove of evidence from multiple cases under James Comey, hidden in a secret room within the agency: “There was a room, and we found a lot of stuff, A hidden room. I wouldn’t call it hidden, but hidden… pic.twitter.com/EArsYpEhUV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2025

Comey can’t understand why the new agents in town would go over old cases. If he’s telling the truth, I’m the Queen of Sheba.

pic.twitter.com/vFtUcm2R2K This is exactly what I voted 4

James Comey is losing it on live TV over Dan Bongino and Kash Patel reopening investigations into the White House cocaine, the J6 pipe bomber, and the Dobbs leak.This is how you know they are right over the target. — Beirut Barry (@BarryOue21536) May 28, 2025

Remember when the notorious liar Jim Comey said he didn’t know the DNC hired a law firm that used Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele to produce the dossier to obtain FISA warrant on Page, but did learn about from the media?

BREAKING: Transcript of @Comey’s testimony from yesterday has been released. BOMBSHELL: Comey says he DIDNT KNOW the DNC hired a law firm that used Fusion GPS & Steele to produce the dossier to obtain FISA warrant on Page, but did learn about from the media. #BULLSHIT (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/Ww5ITcRJd7 — Ginger (@GingerAndSpice_) December 8, 2018

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email