Federal Court Temporarily Reinstates Trump’s Liberation Day Tariffs

A federal appellate court has temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs. It halts yesterday’s ruling by the US court of international trade. They had declared the tariffs unlawful. As we wrote earlier, the decision was rigged by an Obama Biden chief justice. He selected three people he knew would vote against the tariffs. The appellate decision will allow the tariffs to remain in effect while the Trump administration appeals the CIT’s [International Trade Court] ruling.

President Trump declared an emergency under an act passed by Congress. Congress gave him the power to do what he’s doing. The act was the 1977 international emergency economic powers act (IEEPA). It allows him to impose the tariffs without congressional approval.

A second federal court also rejected Trump’s use of tariffs. Both rulings have been appealed by the White House. Trump has a temporary win.

Axios reported that the White House has every intention of pursuing the case to the Supreme Court.

Of course, Democrat judges would reject the tariffs, They are key to the success of the Trump administration agenda. That’s why Democrats want them squashed.

Instead of coming up with a better plan for America, everything they do is crooked and to smear the other side. Lies are fine with them.

