Dan Goldman Could Lose But the Replacement Is Not Good

The neo-Democrat Party appears ready to replace Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10). Goldman is a congenital liar who has made poisonous contributions to the political climate. He is only in Congress to demonize and dehumanize Republicans.

He won’t be missed, but his replacement will prove to be worse.

New York Post:

New York Rep. Dan Goldman could badly lose his re-election bid, a shocking new survey found.

Former city comptroller Brad Lander leads the incumbent congressman by a yawning 34 points — 57% to 23% — in the upcoming Democratic primary for the 10th House District, according to the Emerson College poll.

“While all age groups break for Lander, his most significant support comes from voters under 40, who break for Lander over Goldman, 73% to 15%,” said Emerson pollster Spencer Kimball.

Brad Lander just crushing Dan Goldman in NY 10th District Democratic primary, per Emerson College poll pic.twitter.com/tTBeivfhma — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) May 21, 2026



The replacement might be worse. He is backed by Ugandan mayor Zohran Mamdani. He also seems okay with the mosque where the imam prays for the murder of infidels. Lander will do anything to win. He’s a Jew supporting killing infidels, believe it or not. Lander is a KAPO.

New York Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander recited a Quran verse at a Queens mosque, saying he hopes to partner with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in Congress. During the same event, the imam prayed for the Mahdi to kill infidels with his sword. pic.twitter.com/ZoQ094kC5o — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 21, 2026

The Levi heir is repulsively condescending. He was outwitted by an official smarter than he.