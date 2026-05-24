Federal officials have served subpoenas to Marxist political influencer Hasan Piker and CodePink cofounder Susan Medea Benjamin as part of a wider investigation into whether U.S. organizations and leaders violated U.S. laws and sanctions in supporting Cuba’s communist regime, Fox News Digital has learned.

Code Pink’s other cofounder is Roy Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans, and they live in Shanghai. They are close to President Xi. Singham has funded anti-ICE and NoKings protests. They all end up in violence.

Fox News Report

Piker and Benjamin are among those caught in a federal inquiry into whether activists who traveled to Cuba in March violated U.S. sanctions laws through the financing, coordination, or delivery of goods to Cuba, including potential contacts with Cuban government personnel or entities on the island. The administrative subpoenas were sent to the pair by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control

The administrative subpoenas—called “Requests for Information,” or RFI—seek financial, logistical, and communications information revolving around trips the two widely bragged about making to the island nation in March with delegations of the “Nuestra América Convoy,” or “Our America Convoy,” from a global network of communist sympathizers, activists, and influencers who brought supplies to the country’s ruling Communist Party of Cuba, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Here is proud Turkish anchor baby Hasan Piker: