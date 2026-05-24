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Home Home Spencer Pratt’s Amazing Rise in the City of Angels & Devils

Spencer Pratt’s Amazing Rise in the City of Angels & Devils

By
M Dowling
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0
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While Karen Bass worries about homeless drug addicts’ teeth, Spencer Pratt is worried about drugs, crime, and filth. He wants to clean it up. He is rising in fundraising and in the polls.

Top Fundraiser

Spencer Pratt just became a top fundraiser in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

New campaign disclosures show Pratt raised roughly $2.7 million between April 19 and May 15, nearly equaling the approximately $2.8 million Mayor Karen Bass raised since entering the race in 2024.

He is doing it without communist and socialist support.

He’s a top fundraiser now.

Pratt’s campaign reported 8,490 contributions during the latest reporting period, including 328 donors who gave the maximum $1,800 allowed under city rules.

Those maximum donations alone totaled nearly $590,000.

The filings suggest Pratt built two campaigns at once: thousands of small-dollar donors alongside hundreds of larger contributors.

The surge comes as Pratt has intensified his campaign presence in recent weeks with public appearances, campaign events, and viral online messages centered around city frustration, government accountability, and rebuilding following the Palisades fire that destroyed his family’s home.

The Polling Is Rising

If the November general election were held today with the same electorate that turned out in 2022, Spencer Pratt would lead at 27%, followed by Karen Bass at 24% and Nithya Raman at 23%.

Spencer Pratt leads the overall race, but his support is concentrated in a bloc that historically underperforms in primaries. Among Republicans, he is the only candidate with meaningful support: 75% back Pratt, with no other candidate clearing 5%.

If he wins in a runoff, he will be up against child-trafficker-enabler Xavier Becerra.

Karen Bass has an advantage in a primarily Democrat and communist city. She lies constantly and leaves her followers ill-informed. Spencer Pratt leads the overall race, but his support is concentrated in a bloc that historically underperforms in primaries. Among Republicans, he is the only candidate with meaningful support: 75% back Pratt, with no other candidate clearing 5%.


Spencer on Crime and Corruption

The Zombies

The people he is appealing to:

LA Hellhole

Fraud

This is a favorite, must-see ad.

These are good too.

My new favorite:

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