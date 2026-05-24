Spencer Pratt’s Amazing Rise in the City of Angels & Devils

While Karen Bass worries about homeless drug addicts’ teeth, Spencer Pratt is worried about drugs, crime, and filth. He wants to clean it up. He is rising in fundraising and in the polls.

🚨 NEW POLL — LOS ANGELES MAYOR 2026 🚨 A new Cygnal poll shows incumbent Karen Bass leading the crowded jungle primary field, but Spencer Pratt is close behind 👀 🟦 Karen Bass — 25%

🟥 Spencer Pratt — 22%

🟦 Nithya Raman — 18%

🟦 Adam Miller — 5%

🟦 Rae Huang — 5% Only the… pic.twitter.com/jHd31lCDKg — Politics N More Daily (@PoliticsNmore25) May 23, 2026

Top Fundraiser

Spencer Pratt just became a top fundraiser in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

New campaign disclosures show Pratt raised roughly $2.7 million between April 19 and May 15, nearly equaling the approximately $2.8 million Mayor Karen Bass raised since entering the race in 2024.

He is doing it without communist and socialist support.

He’s a top fundraiser now.

Pratt’s campaign reported 8,490 contributions during the latest reporting period, including 328 donors who gave the maximum $1,800 allowed under city rules.

Those maximum donations alone totaled nearly $590,000.

The filings suggest Pratt built two campaigns at once: thousands of small-dollar donors alongside hundreds of larger contributors.

The surge comes as Pratt has intensified his campaign presence in recent weeks with public appearances, campaign events, and viral online messages centered around city frustration, government accountability, and rebuilding following the Palisades fire that destroyed his family’s home.

The Polling Is Rising

If the November general election were held today with the same electorate that turned out in 2022, Spencer Pratt would lead at 27%, followed by Karen Bass at 24% and Nithya Raman at 23%.

Spencer Pratt leads the overall race, but his support is concentrated in a bloc that historically underperforms in primaries. Among Republicans, he is the only candidate with meaningful support: 75% back Pratt, with no other candidate clearing 5%.

If he wins in a runoff, he will be up against child-trafficker-enabler Xavier Becerra.

Karen Bass has an advantage in a primarily Democrat and communist city. She lies constantly and leaves her followers ill-informed. Spencer Pratt leads the overall race, but his support is concentrated in a bloc that historically underperforms in primaries. Among Republicans, he is the only candidate with meaningful support: 75% back Pratt, with no other candidate clearing 5%.

🚨 MAGA INVADING CALIFORNIA?! SPENCER PRATT DROPPING TRUTH BOMBS ON LA’S DRUG HELLHOLE! “MAGA in California? Can you even imagine it, it’s a crazy concept!” Hell yeah we can, because Democrat-run LA is a complete disaster: open-air drug markets, needles everywhere, and zero… pic.twitter.com/0pNM3yXtcs — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 22, 2026



Spencer on Crime and Corruption

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt rips LA Mayor Karen ‘Basura’ (trash) Bass over the 6th Street Bridge disaster. The bridge is completely dark because criminals have stolen all the lights. The bridge was completed in 2022 and cost just shy of $600 M; however,… pic.twitter.com/5oVYSNLD1k — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 12, 2026

If that addict on your street were your own son, what would you do? That is the defining question that guides my 5 step plan to fix the homelessness problem in LA. We *must* end this evil racket of corrupt politicians and NGOs who profit off the misery of these poor souls. They… pic.twitter.com/9VGwwe6srh — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 21, 2026

The Zombies

Spencer Pratt is an amazing politician because he’s the first person to tell the truth: the problem isn’t the top 1%, it’s the BOTTOM 1%. The naked meth addict zombies defecating in the street, jacking off in public, torturing dogs, lighting people on fire, attacking and raping… pic.twitter.com/PiqQryTNZJ — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) May 24, 2026

The people he is appealing to:

Spencer Pratt is asked what he can say to people that live with the filth in LA, but still want to vote for the same stuff. His answer: “I’m not actually trying to convert these people because they’re clearly living in a different dimension. The people I’m getting to vote for… pic.twitter.com/SnaLgY8TvI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2026

LA Hellhole

LA is quantifiably worse than SD. That is cost of government failure, such as the 2025 LA Riots. LA County especially doesn’t have safety (or fire…or water).pic.twitter.com/ivvznEafcY — Matt Quan (@matthewrquan) May 23, 2026



Fraud

WOAH 🚨 You can’t make this up LA fires cleanup isn’t happening and “the private consulting firm that Mayor Karen Bass has hired to lead disaster relief in LA is a criminal organization literally that has pled guilty to STEALING DISASTER RELIEF FUNDS”pic.twitter.com/Umse3E2ZSA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 19, 2025

This is a favorite, must-see ad.

I think this might be my favorite Spencer Pratt campaign ad. Satire when done right resonates more than any other linguistic device. pic.twitter.com/xHflxH99Cs — Reeds (@ScarletReeds) May 17, 2026

These are good too.

Oh my God. This is GREAT. SPENCER PRATT Campaign Ad for Mayor. pic.twitter.com/G81H6c0QJx — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 6, 2026

AI POLITICAL AD DROPPED Yoga Moms for Spencer Pratt pic.twitter.com/TXS5MZMEo1 — #SnarkTwt ☕️ (@SnarkingIsLegal) May 18, 2026

My new favorite: