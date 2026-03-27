Dana Loesch’s Compelling Argument Against a MAGA Defector

Dana Loesch tore into Tucker Carlson on her radio show this week. She was angry about the MAGA defectors in general, if they were ever MAGAs. What makes her especially irate is the fact that Iran is using it.

Loesch brought up the so-called popularity of some digital podcasters. She says some of these podcasters bashing Trump, Rubio, and Hegseth are not as popular as they appear. They have not influenced MAGAs, real MAGAs. Trump’s support is strong with that group.

That is true. If you are on a podcast for three seconds, it counts as a view. Some podcasters pay these bot farms with thousands of websites to join their networks and boost their posts.

There is a lot of manufactured outrage over Iran. Follow your own conscience and belief system.

Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Steve Bannon, Nick Fuentes, Thomas Massie, and the rest of the angry defectors are not as influential as people think or as they think they are. Erick Erickson said the Maroot family in Texas has given a lot of money to Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, and one Republican: Thomas Massie. Massie agreed with the most radical members of Congress on blocking a bill to sanction the Ayatollah. I haven’t verified that last statement.

They would have you think they got Trump elected and people don’t think for themselves.

Loesch took on Tucker and his ridiculous comment, claiming he had never heard of anyone being attacked by radical Islamists.

I don’t necessarily go to Loesch for news but this video is very interesting and filled with truisms.