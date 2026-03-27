Senate Bill Defunding ICE & CBP Is DOA in the House: They Have Another Bill

The new Senate bill to fund DHS but not ICE and CBP is dead on arrival in the House. Speaker Johnson is reportedly changing the bill to a clean CR. He will make it a 60-day funding bill that would fund ICE and CBP.

It will go back to the Senate, whose members have gone home for the holiday, leaving this mess behind. Now, they might have to return. That’s unclear.

The radical Democrats won’t go for it.

🚨House GOP REJECT Senates weak DHS bill They are NOT taking up the Senates garbage deal that deliberately stripped funding from ICE and CBP Instead, the House will vote on a 60 day CR that extends full funding for ALL of DHS, including ICE and BPpic.twitter.com/uf8hoSXnfz — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 27, 2026

News: Johnson is pitching members on a clean 60 day CR that would fund ALL of DHS, including ICE, I’m told. This would send the package back to the Senate and require them to come back to end the DHS shutdown. Nothing is final yet, but this is the pitch he is making. Dems… — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) March 27, 2026