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Home Home Senate Bill Defunding ICE & CBP Is DOA in the House: They...

Senate Bill Defunding ICE & CBP Is DOA in the House: They Have Another Bill

By
M Dowling
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0
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The new Senate bill to fund DHS but not ICE and CBP is dead on arrival in the House. Speaker Johnson is reportedly changing the bill to a clean CR. He will make it a 60-day funding bill that would fund ICE and CBP.

It will go back to the Senate, whose members have gone home for the holiday, leaving this mess behind. Now, they might have to return. That’s unclear.

The radical Democrats won’t go for it.

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