Dangerous Criminal from Tanzania Released in Colorado, Thank Progressives

The Weld County, Colorado Sheriff warned the public about the [Democrat] criminal justice reform policies forcing him to release a violent criminal onto the streets.

Reams cited 2024 legislation signed by far-left Jared Polis. It was created to provide mental health care for those who are incompetent rather than leaving them incarcerated.

Mental health evaluators did not feel they could restore his competency within a reasonable foreseeable future, which the law required. Therefore, he didn’t qualify for mental health care.

The bill requires those who have been deemed incompetent to stand trial in the last five years should be given mental health treatment if possible. However, Reams said the law also leaves a void that allows those who do not qualify for the mental health program to then be released without further attention.

The Sheriff had to release him.

Democrats have gone insane.

Reams said Ephraim lived in the general population at the WCSO jail. He appeared to interact with inmates and the system as someone who otherwise is competent.

Reams called for the governor to have a special session to address the loophole in the law. He called it a “get out of jail free” card for those accused of violent crimes.

Watch:

The man pretends he is insane, doesn’t qualify for mental health care though he convinces them he is crazy. He is a dangerous violent criminal, so he’s released. Now, he’s free to go after witnesses if he chooses to.

Makes perfect sense to no one ever.

One of his fights: