Greta Thunberg’s “Zionist” Drone Turned Out to Be a Flare Inside the Ship

Greta Thunberg’s Hamas flotilla met an unexpected problem when one boat caught fire. The radical protesters claimed a “Zionist entity” hit them with a drone. They think they are important enough to get bombed by Israel.

Here she is screaming as usual. Throw her overboard!

Greta Thunberg screaming like a lunatic is nothing new. So it’s no surprise that she’s now doing it in support of H*mas. She’s pretending she cares about Gaza. She doesn’t. Shes a narcissist. She’s given up environmentalism for something more topical.pic.twitter.com/kZq7uyOTF4 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 8, 2025

Thunberg issued a statement about being hit by a drone, which we ignored because we know BS when we hear it.

Every newspaper eagerly published it. They don’t bother checking when it fits their narrative.

The story about the drone is fabricated. Someone in the boat set off a flare and it came back down into the boat, setting a fire.

Update: It seems the vessel in question, or perhaps a nearby one, fired a flare that ended up landing on it. That’s even funnier than a cigarette. Let’s break it down: 1. Drone strikes don’t produce red or purple light. Flares do. 2. Drone munitions don’t ignite mid-air.… https://t.co/yQFXKa7fCa pic.twitter.com/yBBz8KjT5V — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 9, 2025

The Tunisian National Guard reported that no drone was detected near the flotilla. Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman stated these reports “have no basis in truth” and that initial inspections indicate the explosion originated from inside the vessel.

The flotilla freaks deliberately lied for whatever reasons. Everything with radical leftists is staged and lied about. Nothing is real.

BREAKING: New footage from Greta’s boat shows a crew member misfiring a flare, which lands back on the boat. These people lie for sport. There was never any drone. pic.twitter.com/GSSSvjy23I — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 9, 2025



It could have been the burrito.

‘Hit The Deck! We’re Under Attack!’ Cries Greta Thunberg As Frozen Burrito Explodes In The Microwave https://t.co/UarmjeEdng pic.twitter.com/YKD4cjm8De — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 9, 2025

Remember how the leftists sold her as a climate expert? Her face was painted on the side of buildings, a Pastor said she was like Jesus, and she sat with scientists and alleged experts in the UN.

Who can ever forget her “How dare you” speech.

Then she turned to communism. Now, she supports Hamas.