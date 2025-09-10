Greta Thunberg’s “Zionist” Drone Turned Out to Be a Flare Inside the Ship

Greta Thunberg’s Hamas flotilla met an unexpected problem when one boat caught fire. The radical protesters claimed a “Zionist entity” hit them with a drone. They think they are important enough to get bombed by Israel.

Here she is screaming as usual. Throw her overboard!

Thunberg issued a statement about being hit by a drone, which we ignored because we know BS when we hear it.

Every newspaper eagerly published it. They don’t bother checking when it fits their narrative.

The story about the drone is fabricated. Someone in the boat set off a flare and it came back down into the boat, setting a fire.

The Tunisian National Guard reported that no drone was detected near the flotilla. Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman stated these reports “have no basis in truth” and that initial inspections indicate the explosion originated from inside the vessel.

The flotilla freaks deliberately lied for whatever reasons. Everything with radical leftists is staged and lied about. Nothing is real.


It could have been the burrito.

Remember how the leftists sold her as a climate expert? Her face was painted on the side of buildings, a Pastor said she was like Jesus, and she sat with scientists and alleged experts in the UN.

Who can ever forget her “How dare you” speech.

Then she turned to communism. Now, she supports Hamas.

