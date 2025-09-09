We Are Taking American Farmland Back, No Longer Selling to Foreign Adversaries

We are taking our American farmland back. President Trump views US farmland as national security and we are taking ours back from foreign adversaries.

Brooke Rollins made the announcement

“American agriculture is not just about feeding our families, but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland, stealing our research and creating dangerous vulnerabilities in the very systems that sustain us, restoring and near shoring our food and agriculture supply chain is essential for our nation’s security.

“In coordination with the White House, the Departments of Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security and Justice, as well as state governors, state agriculture commissioners, local tribal and territorial governments, today, we announced the USDA National Farm Security Action Plan.

“This plan includes seven key action items…very quickly and perhaps the most important, the first of the seven is securing and protecting American farmland ownership, actively engaging at every level of government to take swift legislative and executive action to ban the purchase of American farmland by Chinese nationals and other foreign adversaries.

“Standing on the shoulders of great governors, three of whom are standing behind me, who have already been leading the way on this issue and at the federal government level, working to do everything within our ability, including presidential authorities, to claw back what has already been purchased by China and other foreign adversaries.

“Additionally, working with the Secretary of the Treasury, along with our defense department on memorandums to ensure that moving forward. There is a much more attention…[to] who is buying what in this country…”

BREAKING: In a bombshell announcement, the Trump administration declared the ‘National Farm Security Action Plan’ which bans future Chinese Communist Party-linked farmland purchases, aims to reclaim existing land with executive actions and imposes fines up to 25% of land value. pic.twitter.com/SS6JobsxZJ — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) September 9, 2025

A Comprehensive Action Plan for Agriculture Security

The National Farm Security Action Plan takes aggressive action across seven critical areas.