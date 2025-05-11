Five Insane Things Democrats Did This Week

Violent McIver

Violent LaMonica McIver says she’ll touch whoever she wants. That apparently includes law enforcement. She also body slams whoever she wants.

Holy shit Rep McIver is an unhinged psychopath. Undercover ICE body cam shows her screeching at federal agents, & physically assaulting them.

“I touch whoever I want MF!… You will pay!” Then goes on TV and plays victim, like a typical dem. PRISON.pic.twitter.com/SEBCko4G38 — Sara Rose (@saras76) May 10, 2025

Han ’em High

John Cleese lashed out at White House chief of staff Stephen Miller after the latter said habeas corpus could be suspended for migrants in federal custody. In a post shared on X Saturday, the actor and comedian suggested “we actively think about suspending” Miller – “preferably by the neck.”

We now have a DEI Jesus. Unique? Sacrilege? Just stupid?

This is actress Cynthia Erivo. She is set to play Jesus in the upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar production at the Hollywood Bowl. pic.twitter.com/AIJ9Wcqt9f — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 11, 2025

Dystopia

Someone needs to tell McDonald’s what ” play ” means. They think it’s some dystopian kind of thing.

This is one of the most dystopian things I’ve ever seen American just went to a brand new McDonald’s that was just built. He filmed the new “Play Place for kids” Whatever you’re expecting, I promise you it’s so much worse: pic.twitter.com/a1geDshocw — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 9, 2025

Love Everyone, MS-13, Child Killers

Democrats love and protect their illegal alien criminal voting bloc.

These activists are blocking ICE to protect illegal alien criminals Should blocking federal law enforcement come with jail time? pic.twitter.com/TeWaBav9fN — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) May 10, 2025

