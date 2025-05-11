Five Insane Things Democrats Did This Week

By
M Dowling
-
1
41

Violent McIver

Violent LaMonica McIver says she’ll touch whoever she wants. That apparently includes law enforcement. She also body slams whoever she wants.

Han ’em High

John Cleese lashed out at White House chief of staff Stephen Miller after the latter said habeas corpus could be suspended for migrants in federal custody. In a post shared on X Saturday, the actor and comedian suggested “we actively think about suspending” Miller – “preferably by the neck.”

We now have a DEI Jesus. Unique? Sacrilege? Just stupid?

Dystopia

Someone needs to tell McDonald’s what ” play ” means. They think it’s some dystopian kind of thing.

Love Everyone, MS-13, Child Killers

Democrats love and protect their illegal alien criminal voting bloc.


