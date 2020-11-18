Danish study finds masks don’t do much

A new Danish study out this morning has found no statistical difference in wearing masks versus not wearing masks as it applies to transmitting COV-19.

The NY Times reported that the study by researchers in Denmark asserts that surgical masks did not protect the wearers against infection with the coronavirus in a large randomized clinical trial.

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, did not contradict growing evidence that masks can prevent transmission of the virus from the wearer to others. But the conclusion is at odds with the view that masks also protect the wearers — a position endorsed just last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They studied over 6,000 participants, and half wore surgical masks. The others were told to not wear masks in public. Just under 5,000 completed the study. About 42 people or 1.8 percent were infected compared with 53 in the unmasked group or 2.1 percent. There was no statistical difference.

It showed you don’t get much by wearing a mask.

There are other studies that suggest masks do work.

The CDC cites a dozen studies showing masks work but most were just controlled laboratory studies.

Personally, common sense tells me it helps to keep particles from being released. But, if you are careless, wearing dirty masks, not distancing or washing hands, then it probably doesn’t help at all.

In Cuomoland, I have to wear a mask to go into stores and restaurants so I do. But, I keep my hands clean and don’t hang around sick people. I always was careful. The flu kills too, so does pneumonia.

Full Danish study here