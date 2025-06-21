The dark networks preying on your children. They are demonic and their ultimate goal is to destroy everything good about our civilization. They want chaos and societal collapse.
The 764 is a Satanic pedophilia cult on the Internet and it is one of many. It’s an extortion group after they convince your child to do horrific things on camera. They convince children to engage in sexual behavior, self-harm, hurting animals, and even suicide.
There are many of these online groups.
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: