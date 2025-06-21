The Influencers Who Are Trying to Destroy MAGA from Within

Data Republican said that foreign operators are posing as MAGA, hijacking the cause, and turning people against President Trump. She begins describing the threat by warning about Nick Fuentes and references the abuse @SarahIsCensored has endured for criticizing him. She calls Fuentes the the third rail of MAGA X. If you dare say anything against him, you can expect to be torched.

From there, Data went into a timeline which you can review following the X post below. She said the report published by Network Contagion Research Institute is a NGO with opaque funding and less than transparent motives. However, she added, it has impressive data science, but the way it presents it is often biased.

The authors of the report have an agenda. Their motives aren’t well-intentioned, but Data independently said she confirmed much of their information. The bottom line is Foreign state actors and bots amplify a handful of X accounts making controversial posts, the foremost among them being Nick Fuentes and his followers.

She gave an example of Nick Fuentes and his followers calling facts about the murder of the Israeli embassy couple by the socialist Party for Socialism & Liberation (PSI) false flags. We know that Elias Rodriguez murdered the couple and he is a member of the PSL. PSL is backed by Neville Singham, who is under Congressional investigation for acting on the behalf of CCP.

“Foreign state actors certainly would want to keep this information hidden and amplify the “false flag” narrative!

“And indeed, this is what happened: Nick Fuente’s “false flag” post got 48K likes, and NCRI noted bot-like responses. Now, caveat: X’s comment hiding system is odd and I was only able to view a few dozen comments or so out of the 1.2K comments he got, so I wasn’t able to independently verify that part,” Data said.

“However, @SarahisCensored has commented to me many times that she noticed this same phenomenon. And others have noticed as well.

“Nick Fuentes’ army is artificially boosted in some part. And it seems reasonable that foreign actors invested in splintering the MAGA coalition is the reason why.”

“Note the timestamps. The pattern typically is: Nick Fuentes Xeets out something controversial and divisive of MAGA – such as Trump being implicated in Epstein files – and the alleged bad actors amplify and follow.”

There is more and Data links to the report which you can read for yourself. She makes a good point and said while the report isn’t perfect, it raises serious, well-documented concerns. Circumstantial evidence points to foreign actors using the Groypers as a vehicle to splinter the MAGA movement.”

Other Possibilities

Lawyer influencer Robert Barnes jumped in and said Fuentes works for the Feds. The report doesn’t say Fuentes and others named in the report work for foreign actors. It could be a Fed project.

Maybe or maybe they are foreign bots.

People have to be careful not to be swayed, but people know that. There is little doubt people want to manipulate MAGA on these social media sites to destroy us from within.

Influencer Maze Moore offered observations.

“This reminds me of the Hamilton 68 scam. Their “data” proving Russian influence on social media wasn’t real data at all and yet for over a year every MSM outlet quoted it as fact.

“One of the first claims I saw when I read this report by NCRI is that foreign influence bots destroyed the Democrat party. That’s laughable.

“The report doesn’t claim that Fuentes or other influencers work for a foreign country, just that they post propaganda “seeded by Russia.” What does that mean? I’m no Fuentes fan, but I don’t understand what that claim means. He’s either being paid by Russia or not. I don’t think he’s reading Kremlin newspapers looking for what to say on his podcast for free.

“Jackson Hinkle? Yeah, we don’t need a report to know that he is a foreign bought POS.

“The main claim is that the bots amplifying these influencers are foreign. Maybe. Probably. The entire site is filled with bots. Look at AOC’s account. I know a lot about the fraud that was Hamilton 68. It was a complete sham. That’s why I don’t put much stock in this stuff.

“People can be engagement farmers and/or jerks without being agents of Russia or Iran. If there isn’t proof that an influencer is being paid by a foreign government, it’s all crazy speculation. Just like the Tucker Carlson stuff. I read this report. Not sure what you or they actually confirmed.”

I guess what is confirmed is bad actors have large followings and they are trying to destroy our movement. Some could be foreign actors.

For added information, Hamilton 68 was a digital “dashboard” that claimed to track Russian influence. It was the source of hundreds if not thousands of mainstream print and TV news stories in the Trump years.

Hamilton 68 is funded by Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD), their mother ship. Members included John Podesta, Michael Cherthoff, and Michael McFaul. They call themselves nonpartisan, but they are wholly corrupt.

THREAD: “Fake MAGA,” Foreign Ops & the Nick Fuentes Factor This week on X has been chaotic, and every influencer I’ve talked to feels it. A new report dropped, and it’s making serious claims: that foreign propaganda accounts are masquerading as MAGA to hijack conservative… https://t.co/4GmQKSkBIB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 20, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email