Northern Ireland Riots Over Unvetted Immigrant Men & An Alleged Child Rape

Massive immigration in a working class neighborhood near Belfast led to riots last week. After two young Irish girls were allegedly raped in separate cases, the citizens protested peacefully. However, the protests were taken over by more radical protesters, leading to riots. Officials are calling the riots racist thuggery. The rioting went on for days.

Locals claim these foreigners, Romanian Muslims in this case, are committing crimes, including setting up brothels. Officials aren’t listening to the citizens concerns.

Last week, people rioting in the Northern Ireland town of Ballymena became enraged when officials allegedly verbally insulted them instead of the criminal foreigners adding to the outrage. The rioters, some from outside the town, attacked the police.

This riots occurred after a young Irish girl was raped by two Romanian minors.

“The mindless violence witnessed over the past two nights in Ballymena is deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable,” Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said in a statement. “Hate-fueled acts and mob rule do nothing but tear at the fabric of our society. They resolve nothing and serve no one.”

The insane riots spread to other local towns.

The massive immigration of single men is causing harm to communities, and no one in power is listening. Officials determined unilaterally that Northern Ireland was the least diverse area of the UK and decided to flood the area with unvetted foreign men.

Globalists are destroying the West.

Rebel News is planning a thorough report soon.

A thorough report:

Car now set alight as police try to move rioters here in Ballymena @BelTel pic.twitter.com/pv3Dhfw12i — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) June 10, 2025

Anti mass migration/invasion protester opens up at police lines with firework shooter. Taking the fight to what the youth describe as a two-tiered police force. Portadown, County Armagh. Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/pMKY8if2E7 — Vintage Loyalism. (@Vloyalism) June 20, 2025

The protests were orderly and peaceful in the beginning.

I’m here to protect my children

I’m here to protect my girl against these migrants

We don’t want these people in our country and we won’t stand for it Northern Ireland

County Wicklow pic.twitter.com/9rSOUZAyRD — Make Britain Great Again (@UkandNireland) June 19, 2025

