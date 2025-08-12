DC Acting Police Chief Gives One Pause

The DC Police Chief Pamela Smith didn’t answer what should be a simple question she herself has already asked. The question was “Do you know what the chain of command is now?” Smith said, “What does that mean?” It wasn’t a hard question. Maybe she was just nervous. Then again, maybe she is nervous because she is in over her head. Her background suggests she isn’t the best choice for the job.

Fortunately, Mayor Bowser knows the chain of command and explained it. Attorney General Pam Bondi is the liaison who will ask for police services from the new Acting Chief Pamela Smith, who is not quick on her feet.

Smith joined the MPD in 2022 as its chief equity officer. Smith was previously the United States Chief of Park Police from 2021 to 2022. She was the first African-American female to serve in the role, which is the primary and necessary asset for positions Democrats control.

It’s a big leap for her to Acting D.C. Police Chief, and she seems very DEI-ish. However, hopefully she will surprise us. It’s a mystery how anyone can clean up D.C. when their laws protect criminals.

REPORTER: “Do you know what the chain of command is now?” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith: “What does that mean?” ‍♂️ Smith previously served as the Police Department’s “Chief Equity Officer”. pic.twitter.com/CdggV2lnP9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 12, 2025

Bad Laws, Stupid or Criminal People in Charge

Under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, D.C. judges and prosecutors can waive the minimum sentence for the crime for anyone under 25 years of age, except for murder and sexual assault. It allows young adults and teens to commit assault, armed robbery, or carjacking and then be given a slap on the wrist. And, unsurprisingly, they do commit those crimes.

The Act also allows judges to set aside a conviction and seal it after the criminal served the sentence.

Also, like New York and much of California, D.C. decriminalized illegal immigration, homelessness, drug use, shoplifting, and other so-called non-violent crimes. Now, that let’s them say crime is down.

Who makes laws like this? Well, often it’s people who have no regard for the law or for some, they are just stupid.

Rep. Byron Donalds wants to pass a law to give the federal government power over D.C. sentencing. That has its drawbacks. What do you think?

Rep. Donalds: