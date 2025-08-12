Parts of Queens New York Look Like Pakistan – Thank a Democrat

I grew up in Queens with Christians, atheists, and Jews, Italians, Germans, Irish who were glad to be in a safe country where they could be free. We have now let in people who are not assimilating. They are changing our culture.

When Barack Obama told a French reporter the US is a [radical] Muslim nation, he probably meant it soon will be.

Queens, New York is now home to 100,000 Muslims who take over the streets and wave some very radical flags. The women cover up according to radical Islamic law, and some imams preach destruction of the Western way of life.

You will see these people at the violent anti-American, antisemitic protests.

This is Amy Mek’s take:

Now home to over 100,000 Muslims, it’s hosting full-scale sectarian processions ripped straight from the streets of Karachi and Lahore — not as private religious gatherings, but as massive public displays of dominance.

Yesterday, the Annual Chehlam Imam Hussain procession shut down parts of Flushing.

Thousands marched under foreign religious banners, chanting in unison, performing mourning rituals in the streets, and blasting chants in Urdu over loudspeakers.

Food and drink stalls lined the route “in memory of Imam Hussain,” while police provided a security cordon as the march wound through predetermined routes, ending in a Shia Azadari Majlis where clerics delivered sermons.

Why are we allowing America to look like Pakistan? This scene belongs in Iraq, not in a U.S. city. New York City has essentially surrendered.

They don’t need to be on the streets – they choose to be.

This is political theater masquerading as religion. It’s a public claim of space, a show of power, and a signal of cultural takeover.

We’re told this is “diversity.” But when foreign religious street processions become normal in American cities, it’s not diversity, it’s Islamization in real time.

Is it Islamophobia to not want the streets to look like Pakistan? Is it Islamophobia to want immigrants to assimilate?