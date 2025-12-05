A former high-level agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and an associate have been charged with conspiring to launder millions of dollars and obtain military-grade firearms and explosives for a Mexican drug cartel, according to an indictment unsealed Friday in New York City, reports the AP.

Paul Campo, 61, of Oakton, Virginia, who retired from the DEA in 2016 after a 25-year career, and Robert Sensi, 75, of Boca Raton, Florida, were allegedly caught in a sting operation that involved their dealings with a confidential source who posed as a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, but really was being directed by law enforcement officials.

The cartel, also know as CJNG, was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in February.

CNJG behave as terrorists, and that’s what they are.

Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) is an illegal transnational criminal organization active in major cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta.

Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Campo betrayed his DEA career.