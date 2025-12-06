Gov. DeSantis: The GOP Should Be Passing MAGA Bills Every Day

Congress should be voting on MAGA priorities every day and force Democrats to expose themselves on the record.

“One of the frustrations with the Congress is, what have they done since August till now? They really haven’t done anything, right? And it’s like, if I were, I’d be like, every day coming out with something new, and make the Democrats go on the record, show the contrast.

“Think about what we’ve been able to win big in Florida is because there’s a very sharp contrast to what we’re doing and what these what the Liberal Democrats stand for: parents, rights, illegal immigration, you know, tax anything you can think of. Most voters knew we were on their side, and I think you got to really make that sharp. …”