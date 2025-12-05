Kash Patel Responded to Candace Owen’s Claims

Candace Owens is trying to destroy TPUSA, the organization Charlie Kirk worked so hard to build. She claims it’s because the TPUSA officials, who are also his friends, were behind his murder, and Charlie’s wife knew about it.

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to Candace Owens’ claims on Megyn Kelly’s show, including alleged assassination threats against her and her claims against TPUSA.

Megyn Kelly: Do you believe that Tyler Robinson is the man who killed Charlie Kirk?

Patel: Yes …

Kelly: Do you believe any foreign government had a role in his assassination?

Patel: At this time, the FBI doesn’t have credible information to connect any foreign governments to it…

Kelly: Do you have any credible reason to believe that anyone connected with the Turning Point organization had anything to do with Charlie’s death?

Patel: Zero.

Kelly: Do you believe [Candace] received a credible death threat from the French or that the French had something potentially to do with Charlie’s death?

Patel: Any American that receives a death threat from overseas or anywhere in America is going to be fully investigated… We are just looking at everything that comes in. We’re not gonna reject any piece of information. If someone feels that their life is being threatened, we are, of course, looking at it.

Kelly: Do you have any reason to believe that that text exchange was not real between Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs?

Patel: We present that information to the prosecutors to make the determination based on the evidence we have as to whether or not they were real … I don’t believe the prosecutors in the state of Utah would be using any piece of information or evidence that was not credible.

Destroying TPUSA

TPUSA announced that Candace Owens will not attend the show during which they will review her allegations against them.

Candace said she can’t be there in person on that date, but they want to go forward and don’t want her there on Zoom. They are sticking with their date of December 18th. Candace had previously said they should name the date and time.

They will likely have to sue her to stop her. TPUSA doesn’t want to do that, and only want her to stop.

She is aggressively trying to destroy TPUSA.

Hi @AndrewKolvet. Could @TPUSA please do something about this? Candace Owens is committing libel AND slander against the organization and it’s beyond tiresome. She’s trying to destroy Charlie’s legacy, and it’s sickening to watch. Please make it stop. pic.twitter.com/icquAn1tLP — K Kessinger (@KKessinger239) December 2, 2025

Timcast said Candace Owens hates Charlie Kirk, his friends, his wife, and TPUSA, because she is trying to destroy what Charlie spent his life building.

“No one hated Charlie Kirk more than Candace Owens. She reviles him. She spits on his grave and she smiles while doing it.” Candace Owens hated Charlie Kirk, his wife, his friends, and everything he built, and she wants it to burn down. pic.twitter.com/fA15oIGlGW — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) December 5, 2025

She is opposed to Trump also, and is embarrassed to have voted for him. She doesn’t care about “the stupid midterms.”