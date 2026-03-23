Deadly Plane Crash at LaGuardia Airport

New York’s LaGuardia Airport was closed Monday after a fatal runway collision, while a ground stop was issued at Newark Liberty International after a control tower was evacuated. The incidents added to travel woes over the weekend as passengers faced hours-long wait times at airports across the country.
DisasterVision: “I Messed Up.” Airplane Crash ATC Controller Chaos in New York.
📡 What We Know: Deadly accident at LaGuardia Airport when an Air Canada jet collided with a Port Authority vehicle crossing runway.
Authorities have confirmed the pilot and co-pilot died in crash. pic.twitter.com/L5TzvI4g7k
— John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) March 23, 2026
Sorry if this sounds heartless but odds are high some DEIs were involved, caused this.