Deadly Plane Crash at LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport will be closed until at least 2 p.m. on Monday after a collision between an Air Canada Express flight operated by Jazz Aviation and a Port Authority firefighting vehicle on the runway.

The two pilots have died, Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said, while 41 people were taken to the hospital and 32 have since been released. A stewardess was ejected from the plane and is in critical condition.

The aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle was responding to a separate incident when it was struck, according to a post on the airport’s X account.

In Newark, the air traffic controller’s tower was evacuated because of a burning smell coming from an elevator, the FAA said in a statement reported by the New York Post.