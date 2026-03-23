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Deadly Plane Crash at LaGuardia Airport

By
M Dowling
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New York’s LaGuardia Airport was closed Monday after a fatal runway collision, while a ground stop was issued at Newark Liberty International after a control tower was evacuated. The incidents added to travel woes over the weekend as passengers faced hours-long wait times at airports across the country.

LaGuardia Airport will be closed until at least 2 p.m. on Monday after a collision between an Air Canada Express flight operated by Jazz Aviation and a Port Authority firefighting vehicle on the runway. 

The two pilots have died, Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said, while 41 people were taken to the hospital and 32 have since been released. A stewardess was ejected from the plane and is in critical condition.

The aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle was responding to a separate incident when it was struck, according to a post on the airport’s X account.

In Newark, the air traffic controller’s tower was evacuated because of a burning smell coming from an elevator, the FAA said in a statement reported by the New York Post.

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Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
42 minutes ago

Sorry if this sounds heartless but odds are high some DEIs were involved, caused this.

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