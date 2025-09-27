Dearborn & 1,000 Al Qaeda Who Poured Through Our Borders

Bringing Middle East Hell to the USA

Dearborn’s radical Islamists have taken over. Anyone who doesn’t cooperate with their rules will be ignored or call an Islamophobe. As Tommy Robinson said, it’s not about ordinances. They are showing their muscle and dominance.

Dearborn residents complain about the Islamic call to prayer blaring out at 5am. The council ignored her. The Islamic call to prayer is not needed, Muslims know exactly what time to pray, it’s done solely to assert dominance on the surrounding areas.

pic.twitter.com/ctm1fK8dYp — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 25, 2025

The radical Islamists plan to take us over with the help of the communists. It’s the union of the Red-Green alliance. This is still a Christian country. Opening the border and letting terrorists come in was a bad idea. Democrats and Barack aren’t even sorry.

In Dearborn, Michigan, they’ve started playing the Islamic call to prayer 5 times a day on speakers at 6 in the morning, and 4 other times throughout the day. I will vote for whoever will get this out of my country the fastest. pic.twitter.com/ZQLWk20Yq2 — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) September 27, 2025

The Terrorists Among Us

We already reported the following. However, in case you missed it, the Dearborn mayor tore into one resident. His complaint? He didn’t want a Dearborn street named after an Islamic terrorist.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud to a resident: “You do not belong in this city, Islamophobe! Get out!” The resident opposed naming a street, in Dearborn, after pro-jihad Osama Siblani pic.twitter.com/hGTuTD4FFI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 16, 2025

The 1,000 Al Qaeda

In January of this year, former intelligence CIA officer Sarah Adams said that more than 1,000 al-Qaeda-trained fighters are already on U.S. soil should serve as a wake-up call to every American.

In an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show, Adams detailed how these terrorists, emboldened by the Biden administration’s disastrous open borders policy, are preparing for a coordinated attack on the U.S. Her words are not speculative; they are grounded in intelligence and underscored by the New Orleans terror attack, which left 15 people dead and 30 injured.

The New Orleans attack, carried out by 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, mirrors the tactics al-Qaeda and ISIS have used for years. Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran, drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street, flying an ISIS flag from the vehicle. This method of using vehicles as weapons has become a hallmark of modern terrorism as it requires minimal planning and resources while inflicting maximum carnage.

The US National Counterterrorism Center

On September 19th Reuters reported that the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center said on the previous Friday that recent calls by al Qaeda for attacks against the United States showed the group’s enduring threat to the country.

Al Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) “are likely seeking to leverage their media publications and global conflicts, particularly where there is U.S. support or military involvement, to inspire potential attackers,” it said in a memo to law enforcement.

The memo urged government officials to avoid surveillance, to not post or publicly share details about travel plans, schedules and locations, and to remove badges and other forms of identification outside of work.

It also warned of potential threats to targets that draw large crowds including sport and music events and urged law enforcement presence at those events along with organizing pre-event briefings on security measures.

The United States designates al Qaeda as a “foreign terrorist organization.” The September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington by al Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people.

A report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued late last year that evaluated different types of threats, opens new tab to the United States, said al Qaeda was committed to striking the U.S. and had “reinvigorated its outreach” to Western audiences.

What did people think would happen with open borders?