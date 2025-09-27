Troops go to Portland to Take on Domestic Terrorists

President Donald Trump announced that he ordered federal troops to Portland, Oregon, due to Antifa attacking ICE agents mercilessly. Antifa radicals are now officially domestic terrorist threats. They always were but Democrats and their allies sue to keep them rioting.

Trump said Saturday that he’s directed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to provide “all necessary troops” to Portland, Oregon, and to any other ICE facility that is facing threats from the Antifa movement [organization] or from any other domestic terrorists.

The President okayed full force if necessary.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson doesn’t want any help, and would gladly allow Antifa to continue the violence. Mayors who allow this kind of violence are criminals themselves.

ABC News pulled the “they’re not a group,” just a “philosophy” nonsense. They network and have lots of funding. Each group has a leader and they are all anarcho-communists who hate law enforcement and exist for the downfall of the US government.

The Antifa or anti-fascist are fascists and for ABC News to make the following claim shows you what they are:

Antifa is not a group, but rather a political philosophy or movement. The term comes from the longer “anti-fascist” and is used as a catchall for groups that oppose the concept of authoritarianism, neo-Nazism and white supremacy.

President Trump wrote on TruthSocial:

At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

ABC News writes: He has threatened to send National Guard troops to cities to assist with ICE operations and combat crime.

It is not a threat to send the Guard to keep our ICE officers safe and combat crime. It’s help.

Antifa are running for cover:

Portland Antifa is currently freaking tf out, frantically erasing all their criminal trails off social media. Blue Sky Antifa has alerted their comrades to scrub any evidence from their past and “Lawyer up,” lol. Ringleader Alissa Azar just deleted her X account and Instagram. pic.twitter.com/YVWfDhGYwi — Brandon Farley ❤️‍ (@TheRealFarley) September 27, 2025

Yes, they are terrorists:

Just in case you needed proof of how ignorant and dangerous the left is: Last night in Portland, Antifa firebombed Ice Cube’s tour bus thinking it was ICE immigration. Someone better warn Ice-T and Vanilla Ice. They may be next. @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/8BWr7Um4v6 — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) September 27, 2025

Only in Portland… Ice Cube’s tour bus was set on fire outside his concert by Antifa Officials are reviewing footage — and yes, people actually think it may have been attacked because someone confused “ICE CUBE” with ICE agents ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GTrfZjiuEa — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) September 27, 2025

I hope everyone realizes the mess Antifa is getting themselves into. They have TERR0RIZED Americans and ICE Agents for LONG ENOUGH! Here they are beating the life out of a Portland resident because he happened upon one of their protests. FAFOpic.twitter.com/rIIhsoZSoR https://t.co/0Q59qKDVEi — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 27, 2025

The truth is years ago, some famous anarchists decided that they could do to the US what they did to Europe, especially France. That is, they could light up the streets with riots and unrest.

That’s what they have done with the help of radicals like the Soros family.