Dearborn Is a Hell-on-Earth Hot Spot We Created

By
M Dowling
-
2
15

Who let these people in the clips below into the US? Some probably had the best of intentions but no sense whatsoever. If we are going to take in people with very different values, we better screen them exceedingly well and let them in very slowly so they can assimilate.

Democrats decided to bring them in in droves without vetting. This was an unforced error that might well take down our country.

The UN and USAID did not have good intentions. They aren’t stupid people, and knew what they were doing.

The horrific withdrawal didn’t help. Anyone could get on those flights out of Kabul. Good Afghan people said they didn’t go near the airport because the Taliban was monitoring and ready to grab people they thought were traitors to terror.

This is a very good idea.

2 Comments
Anonymous
Anonymous
3 minutes ago

It sure is a mini Hell-on-Earth. I live about 35 miles away and have worked in the area on and off for decades, it has become unrecognizable. All the buildings in that area have Islamic writing on them, it’s like entering a foreign land today. All within the last 25 years. Started happening after Obama took office. Before that it… Read more »

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
6 minutes ago

The left and the media will take the side of muslims

will call Trump a racist islamophobe, will say what he is doing is like what Hitler did to the Jewish people

The left and the media are insane, evil and anti-American.

