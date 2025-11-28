Dearborn Is a Hell-on-Earth Hot Spot We Created

Who let these people in the clips below into the US? Some probably had the best of intentions but no sense whatsoever. If we are going to take in people with very different values, we better screen them exceedingly well and let them in very slowly so they can assimilate.

Democrats decided to bring them in in droves without vetting. This was an unforced error that might well take down our country.

Allowing THIS is what led to the Afghan named Rahmanullah Lakanwal yelling “Allahu Akbar!” then shooting 2 National Guard members at the White House An entire auditorium of Muslims shout “Death to America!” “Until we turn the White House into a Hussainiya (Shiite Islamic… pic.twitter.com/xhKvI1QFb2 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 28, 2025

In the middle of Dearborn, Michigan an entire crowd chants “Death to America.” Rashida Tlaib, when asked, refused to condemn it. pic.twitter.com/yZ2SgjSD3S — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 27, 2025

TERRIFYING: Muslims declare, “From Dearborn to New York, one nation under ALLAH!" I don’t want to be “enriched.” I don’t want to be tolerant. I want a country. Get these people out of my homeland. pic.twitter.com/FX6WWWkl0C — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2025

I put this through a translator and confirmed This Muslim in Dearborn Michigan is calling fo a “Revolution” against America after the DC National Guard shooting by the Afghan national He is literally repeatedly yelling “Revolution!” This is Islam pic.twitter.com/Cn9L1HSwdF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 27, 2025

Reach around and give yourselves a big pat on the back folks…. you did it, they heard you This isn't Islamabad, Karachi or Gaza this is Dearborn, this is inour back yard President Trump is sending in ICE agts, to round up anyone who's overstayed visas Law and Order is back pic.twitter.com/hEzOp03DiH — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) November 28, 2025

Watch as @nickshirleyy asks "allahu akbar" screaming Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan, if they'd fight for or against their host nation if a war broke out. pic.twitter.com/VsYURWhKro — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 27, 2025

The UN and USAID did not have good intentions. They aren’t stupid people, and knew what they were doing.

USAID funded the invasion of America, ⁦@elonmusk⁩, via the UN organization IOM. Trust me. I was there. I took these pics on the same beaches where cartels were loading migrants on zodiacs bound for the Darién Gap. The biggest **human trafficking** op in modern history. pic.twitter.com/QKsFxCngfl — Larry Alex Taunton (@LarryTaunton) February 8, 2025

The horrific withdrawal didn’t help. Anyone could get on those flights out of Kabul. Good Afghan people said they didn’t go near the airport because the Taliban was monitoring and ready to grab people they thought were traitors to terror.

/2 We obtained these documents through litigation against the Department of Justice after it stonewalled our investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision-making over the disastrous withdrawal. The documents we received reveal utter chaos and incompetence… pic.twitter.com/lZVFpoKdu4 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

This is a very good idea.