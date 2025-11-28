Dearborn Is a Hell-on-Earth Hot Spot We Created

Who let these people in the clips below into the US? Some probably had the best of intentions but no sense whatsoever. If we are going to take in people with very different values, we better screen them exceedingly well and let them in very slowly so they can assimilate.
Democrats decided to bring them in in droves without vetting. This was an unforced error that might well take down our country.
Allowing THIS is what led to the Afghan named Rahmanullah Lakanwal yelling “Allahu Akbar!” then shooting 2 National Guard members at the White House
An entire auditorium of Muslims shout “Death to America!”
In the middle of Dearborn, Michigan an entire crowd chants “Death to America.”
Rashida Tlaib, when asked, refused to condemn it.
TERRIFYING: Muslims declare, “From Dearborn to New York, one nation under ALLAH!"
I don’t want to be “enriched.” I don’t want to be tolerant.
I want a country.
Get these people out of my homeland.
I put this through a translator and confirmed
This Muslim in Dearborn Michigan is calling fo a “Revolution” against America after the DC National Guard shooting by the Afghan national
He is literally repeatedly yelling “Revolution!”
This is Islam
Reach around and give yourselves a big pat on the back folks…. you did it, they heard you
This isn't Islamabad, Karachi or Gaza this is Dearborn, this is inour back yard
President Trump is sending in ICE agts, to round up anyone who's overstayed visas
The UN and USAID did not have good intentions. They aren’t stupid people, and knew what they were doing.
USAID funded the invasion of America, @elonmusk, via the UN organization IOM.
Trust me. I was there.
I took these pics on the same beaches where cartels were loading migrants on zodiacs bound for the Darién Gap.
The horrific withdrawal didn’t help. Anyone could get on those flights out of Kabul. Good Afghan people said they didn’t go near the airport because the Taliban was monitoring and ready to grab people they thought were traitors to terror.
/2 We obtained these documents through litigation against the Department of Justice after it stonewalled our investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision-making over the disastrous withdrawal.
This is a very good idea.
BREAKING Its confirmed. Trump has unleashed ICE in Muslim Majority Dearborn Michigan. HUGE
ARREST AND DEPORT EVERY ILLEGAL
It sure is a mini Hell-on-Earth. I live about 35 miles away and have worked in the area on and off for decades, it has become unrecognizable. All the buildings in that area have Islamic writing on them, it’s like entering a foreign land today. All within the last 25 years. Started happening after Obama took office. Before that it… Read more »
The left and the media will take the side of muslims
will call Trump a racist islamophobe, will say what he is doing is like what Hitler did to the Jewish people
The left and the media are insane, evil and anti-American.