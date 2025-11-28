President Trump Cancels All Documents Signed by President Autopen

President Donald Trump announced on Friday he is terminating all documents signed by former president Joe Biden with the Autopen.
In a truth social post, Trump said 92% of documents signed during Biden’s presidency were done with the Autopen.
“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump wrote. “The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him.”
Trump said he is canceling all executive orders and “anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.”
Additionally, he said that he would see Biden charged with perjury if he falsely claims he was involved in the Autopen process. President Trump believes strongly from the evidence he has seen that Biden was not involved.
It should be the end result of the most consequential political scandal in our nation’s history. This wasn’t Wilson’s stroke or FDR’s multiple infirmities. This was 4 “fu…..” years of a genuine Manchurian Candidate running and ruining the United States of America.
What until everything that was done during bidens entire term is deemed null and void, because it has now been proven that he didn’t actually win the election.
True story.
I was at another site reading comments and a lot of people are confused Many are saying using autopen is not illegal. They dont understand that it is not using it that is a problem, it is using it without having authorisation by the President. If President Biden did not give permission and did not even know autopen was being… Read more »
Unfortunately some federal judge will block Trump from doing anything about that.
Those judges were apparently named Kings at some point in the last 11 months.
An official action by the president is supposed to have a paper trail, whether he physically signs it or not. A good example is national security decisions, which always have a memorandum. There will be no paper trail on Biden pardoning Fauci.
‘Bout time!