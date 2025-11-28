President Trump Cancels All Documents Signed by President Autopen

President Donald Trump announced on Friday he is terminating all documents signed by former president Joe Biden with the Autopen.

In a truth social post, Trump said 92% of documents signed during Biden’s presidency were done with the Autopen.

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump wrote. “The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him.”

Trump said he is canceling all executive orders and “anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.”

Additionally, he said that he would see Biden charged with perjury if he falsely claims he was involved in the Autopen process. President Trump believes strongly from the evidence he has seen that Biden was not involved.