Soros, USAID & Trump Haters Got Rahmanullah Lakanwal Into the US

I am sure a lot of Afghans who worked with US forces were good people and we should have taken them on the evacuation flights, but does anyone think the Biden administration, and other administrations as well, properly vetted them?

Rahmanullah Lakanwal assassinated one National Guard service member and critically wounded another, in cold blood. He shot one, then stood over the Guardsman and shot again. Then he shot the female service member over and over.

In Afghanistan, he was on a CIA strike force, reportedly assassinating people. Shouldn’t someone like this be tested psychologically and checked extensively?

Working with the US when they were the power brokers doesn’t make him an ally.

As we posted earlier, he was admitted thanks to a Soros-backed NGO and USAID. Sentinel put this up earlier in another article, but it deserves it’s own article.

BREAKING: The Soros-linked NGO "World Relief" FUNDED the settlement of National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal in Washington State, from Afghanistan. World Relief has received US TAXPAYER DOLLARS through USAID. This same NGO has worked with pro-migration and open borders…



People think they are caring and generous people because they let these people into the country, disregarding the many reasons not to.

The people in the next clip who helped Lakanwal have TDS, which can be dangerous. People this far out often lack common sense. They rely on feelings over reality.

Their GoFundMe bought the gun and bullets that killed her…

USAID like Radio Free outlets and other agencies, and some newspapers always or sometimes serve as CIA fronts. For some reason, the CIA isn’t doing a great job. Maybe they have gotten too close to the bad guys and can’t distinguish any longer. Some have TDS as we’ve discovered.

The previous administration had a lot to do with it. They rushed everyone in and let the Taliban encircle the Kabul airport and screen the people going on flights. They had known terrorists on those flights. We don’t even know the true identities of some and don’t know where others might be in the US.