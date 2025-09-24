Dearborn, MI: “The American Empire Must Fall”

America will definitely not fall. The ungrateful wretch in the video below thinks he can destroy America by creating more terrorists among Muslims who are grateful. Why is he here?

Dearborn, Michigan is a hotbed of terrorism and we had better start investigating and deporting these people.

“We haven’t done anywhere near enough,” the speaker says in the clip below. “And the people here, I promise you, we do feel ashamed. We do feel like we’re not doing enough. We do feel like change needs to come, because change must come. And in the form that it must come is that this Empire, the American Empire that’s been hurting our people since the beginning, the Imperial Western powers that have been hurting our people since the beginning, they must fall.

“And Inshallah, Inshallah, they will fall. And my message to the people of Gaza and oppressed peoples across the world is that there are people here, both young and old, who are going to be willing to fight and are willing to put their lives and everything they can on the line to bring these empires down, because they must come down.”

He must come and we will not let him and his ilk win. Any Democrats who support him must be held accountable.