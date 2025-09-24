Looks Like UN Staffers Tried to Sabotage the President

The UN staffers appear to have set up the President. They might have sabotaged the elevator, the teleprompter, and the microphone to reduce his impact after they tripped him. Jesse Watters asked the White House Spokesperson about it this evening on his show.

Fox News host, Jesse Watters: “Karoline, it does appear to be sabotage with the escalator and the teleprompter. What is the White House going to do about that?”

White House Spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt: “Well, Jesse, that’s definitely what it appears to be to me, and that’s why I put out a statement earlier.

“There were some concerning reporting over the weekend from the London Times. As you pointed out that UN globalist staffers were basically plotting to set up the President of the United States.

“And first it was the escalator, then it was the teleprompter, and then Katie Pavlich from Town Hall, who we offered a seat in the press pool to cover the President’s historic speech today, noticed that the audio inside of the room was much lower and different for the President of the United States than the previous speaker.

“So when you put all of this together, it doesn’t look like a coincidence to me, and I know that we have people, including the United States Secret Service, who are looking into this, to try to get to the bottom of it.

“And if we find that these were UN staffers, who were purposefully trying to trip up, literally trip up, the President and the First Lady of the United States, well, there better be accountability for those people and I will personally see to it”

