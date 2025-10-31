Supreme Court Delays Decision on National Guard to Chicago

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took the rare step of asking for additional briefing in a high-profile, emergency case challenging President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Chicago, questioning whether those troops can be used under the federal law at issue to augment immigration officials.

Earlier this month, a federal court had blocked the deployment of troops to Chicago as a result of the state and others suing the federal government. The Supreme Court will not decide the case until at least November 17.

It appears that the justices are very uncertain about President Trump‘s justification, using the 1827 law.

On one hand, ICE needs to be protected and these crime-ridden cities need to be addressed. Democrats won’t do it.

On the other hand, we don’t want military forces in our cities and we don’t want it to be a permanent state of affairs. It’s very dangerous in terms of setting precedent. No one should want a federal police force. We know how that turns out from history.

The governors reactions don’t help the situation because they sound like lunatics. Additionally, their hatred for ICE is ill-placed and makes them look anti-American and weak on law enforcement. Their constant lies about what ICE is doing are also immoral.

The Supreme Court wants more information and hopefully they make the right decision, whatever that may be.

If the president cannot protect ICE with National Guard or protect the cities that are so crime-ridden, I don’t know what the solution is because people will still keep voting for these awful politicians and their horrible policies.