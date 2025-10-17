No Kings Partners: Communist Party, DSAs, Radical Unions, Democrats etc.

The No Kings rally is partnered with far-left groups and some mainstream Democrat groups. It’s mostly a communist rally and mainstream Democrats have decided to partner with it. Many of the groups like CREW are funded in part by Soros. Others like Indivisible are Barack Obama’s brainchild. The Communist Party is one of the backers.

I guess we can assume they don’t like kings because they prefer a kommissarisch, dictator, warlord, tyrant, premier, chairman.

Democrats are communists now.

As I have said many times, the Democrat Socialists of America are communists, and they are one of the groups backing this. Zohran is backing this. You only need to go to their website, Democratic Socialists of America and to their Platform, to see what they are. They call all Republicans far-right and they don’t even like Democrats, saying they’re too corporate [capitalists].

They write, “Neither major party is capable of advancing a positive program for the 2024 elections that meets the needs of the majority of Americans.”

Democrats let the DSA candidates in and now the DSA are taking them over. Republicans don’t let Nazis or KKK into their party by the way of comparison. DSA leaders couldn’t get anywhere with their own party so they are taking over one that is established and pretend they are Democrats.

Their platform sounds much like Zohran Mamdani‘s in New York City. It includes the following, and I’m taking this directly from the site with some commentary.

By nature of its tenets, it, of necessity, abolishes the Constitution and with it, our Bill of Rights:

Universal healthcare with no premiums, co-pays or deductibles, and guarantees gender affirming care.

They want to end the war on drugs. No one should ever be arrested for drugs, including dealers. It’s just an illness.

Fight mass incarceration, and police brutality. Abolish mandatory minimums, cash bail, and demilitarize police departments. Let them all out.

College for all, free college for everyone.

Expensive paid family leave for all workers and free public universal childcare and pre-K. By the way, we’re almost 38 trillion in debt and rising.

A 32 hour work week. We’re going to work a lot less.

DSA is going to tax the rich until they run out of money. Then they will come for the rest of us.

Unions will take over all of these companies.

The Green New Deal scam will be put into full effect.

America will free free free Palestine.

Thanks to DSA, we are going to end the US war machine and let ourselves be overrun by our enemies.

No more economic warfare either.

Everyone will be able to travel to the country, in and out.

Universal voting. Everybody, including non-citizens will vote and we will have unconstitutional statehood for Washington DC.

Replace the two party system with a multiparty system just like the one that elected adult Hitler. No one gets a majority vote and some madman like Adolf can win.

There will be a popular vote for president. No electoral college, gone, gone, gone, and with it, the Constitution. They will tell you they are improving the electoral college, but they are evaporating its purpose and doing the opposite. No small state will have a vote.

DSA will reduce the power of the Supreme Court. It’s going to be neutered and judicial tyrants will run things. That’s definitely the end of our Constitution.

DSA is behind the no Kings rally with other Bolshie groups. You can see that in the video of the rally’s partners and the invite below.

How ironic that they are all collectivists, fascists, socialists, communists, and mainstream Democrat dupes who want to control everything we do, say, eat, drive, and take our money:

Apparently, Americans want communism?

