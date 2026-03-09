John Cornyn Is Running to Block President Trump’s Agenda

The establishment Republicans are pushing for President Trump to endorse John Cornyn over Ken Paxton for senator from Texas. All the money from the worst people is going to John Cornyn. The most important thing one can say about John Cornyn is that he has repeatedly tried to stop Donald Trump’s agenda. He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. You can see how John Thune and his allies are refusing to push Donald Trump’s agenda and are passing nothing. They are blocking it in real time. Now, they are pushing hard for John Cornyn. He’s like Thom Tillis. His goal is to block Donald Trump’s agenda with his comforting drawl and mild manner as he successfully deceives a lot of people.

Currently, Cornyn supports the SAVE Act. Shocker! He wants an endorsement. Cornyn’s campaign spent $400 million, while Paxton’s spent $4 million. This is insane.

Caroline Wren pointed to several issues that show John Cornyn needs to be fired once and for all.

When Trump fired Mark Esper, Cornyn called it “unhelpful and unnecessary.” When Trump criticized CIA Director Gina Haspel, Cornyn fired back, saying she was doing a “fantastic job.” When Trump called out Dr. Fauci for refusing to open schools and businesses, Cornyn ran to CNN to call Fauci “a national treasure.” When Biden nominated notorious Russiagate hoax co-conspirator Lisa Monaxo for Deputy AG, Cornyn took to the Senate floor to give his full-throated glowing endorsement for her nomination. When Trump wanted to fire Robert Mueller, Cornyn defended Mueller’s honor, saying it would be a “huge mistake.” When Trump fired James Comey, Cornyn called it a troubling decision, saying Comey was “a good and decent man.” When Alvin Bragg was trying to indict Trump, Cornyn defended him and said the process needed to play out. When the sham E. Jean Carroll verdict came out, Cornyn ran to MSNBC to say Trump was unelectable as a result of the bogus verdict. Regarding January 6, Cornyn compared it to 9/11 and called attendees “white supremacists, domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, rioters, seditionists, and anarchists.” He then asked then-FBI Director Chris Wray if a new law was needed to charge the J6 attendees with “domestic terrorism.”

Cornyn’s Liberty Score is an “F “at 54%. Heritage gives him a 64%.

Please send this information to President Trump on X, Gettr, and Truth Social.

Cronyn Xeets to Remember

He opposed the border wall, and now he’s lying about it.

More Cornyn on the border wall… pic.twitter.com/55HQLtm0B9 — RINO Removal Project (@RINO_Removal) March 8, 2026

Stood up for the obvious Christine Blasey Ford hoax:

This might be the worst one yet for Cornyn. https://t.co/Um1KMq0YL9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 8, 2026

Snake-in-the-grass Jim Comey was a good man.

Good morning to everyone except John Cornyn, who thinks James Comey is a “good and decent man” pic.twitter.com/pPCJuL4beo — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) March 9, 2026

Cronyn is the enemy.

Hi @MattMackowiak, was Cornyn the GOP or Dem Senate Majority Whip? Because here’s a clip of your boss saying Senator Feinstein didn’t go far enough with the Russiagate hoax while also slobbering over Rod Rosenstein’s distinguished record. So you can see how it’s confusing…. https://t.co/jFk4wn474v pic.twitter.com/uApWiJLib5 — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) March 8, 2026

On the George Floyd hoax:

TRXAS SENATE RACE: Senator John Cornyn celebrated the life of the felon George Floyd who died from a fentanyl overdose. pic.twitter.com/c5OOWIdzXD — @amuse (@amuse) March 9, 2026

Yes, Mr. President, please!

He loved Merrick Garland, too, but not Matt Gaetz.

John Cornyn wasted no time running to the press to trash President Trump’s nominee for Attorney General Matt Gaetz. Yet here’s John Cornyn giving a passionate speech endorsing Merrick Garland for Attorney General shortly before voting yes on his nomination. pic.twitter.com/IWgkVdIz2t — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) March 8, 2026

Ruemmler is a bad girl.

According to the Epstein Files, Kathy Ruemmler was very excited that a “senior republican member of the judiciary committee” {aka John Cornyn} found her to be an acceptable nominee for U.S. Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/ddgDzXRa8q — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) March 9, 2026

He likes gun control also.

John Cornyn helped democrats create and pass a gun control bill under the most unpopular Democrat president in history. I don’t know what happens if he loses. But Texas Republicans cannot send him back to DC. https://t.co/2fQbEy3gdX — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 27, 2026

Rob Jesmer, Cornyn’s top consultant, hates Trump.

FYI @POTUS Just a reminder that John Cornyn and all of his top staff hate you.@JohnCornyn Senator John Cornyn’s top consultant, Rob Jesmer, despises President Trump and his voters. Jesmer has been on video calling President Trump a psychopath and has written on his X… https://t.co/SMZBvgdCCA pic.twitter.com/ovstFO75xH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 6, 2026

Cornyn is the opposition.

John Cornyn RT’d an attack on Charlie Kirk over Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/6n1rsbDZuR — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) March 6, 2026

