John Cornyn Is Running to Block President Trump’s Agenda

By
M Dowling
-
The establishment Republicans are pushing for President Trump to endorse John Cornyn over Ken Paxton for senator from Texas. All the money from the worst people is going to John Cornyn. The most important thing one can say about John Cornyn is that he has repeatedly tried to stop Donald Trump’s agenda. He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. You can see how John Thune and his allies are refusing to push Donald Trump’s agenda and are passing nothing. They are blocking it in real time. Now, they are pushing hard for John Cornyn. He’s like Thom Tillis. His goal is to block Donald Trump’s agenda with his comforting drawl and mild manner as he successfully deceives a lot of people.

Currently, Cornyn supports the SAVE Act. Shocker! He wants an endorsement. Cornyn’s campaign spent $400 million, while Paxton’s spent $4 million. This is insane.

Caroline Wren pointed to several issues that show John Cornyn needs to be fired once and for all.

  1. When Trump fired Mark Esper, Cornyn called it “unhelpful and unnecessary.”
  2. When Trump criticized CIA Director Gina Haspel, Cornyn fired back, saying she was doing a “fantastic job.”
  3. When Trump called out Dr. Fauci for refusing to open schools and businesses, Cornyn ran to CNN to call Fauci “a national treasure.”
  4. When Biden nominated notorious Russiagate hoax co-conspirator Lisa Monaxo for Deputy AG, Cornyn took to the Senate floor to give his full-throated glowing endorsement for her nomination.
  5. When Trump wanted to fire Robert Mueller, Cornyn defended Mueller’s honor, saying it would be a “huge mistake.”
  6. When Trump fired James Comey, Cornyn called it a troubling decision, saying Comey was “a good and decent man.”
  7. When Alvin Bragg was trying to indict Trump, Cornyn defended him and said the process needed to play out.
  8. When the sham E. Jean Carroll verdict came out, Cornyn ran to MSNBC to say Trump was unelectable as a result of the bogus verdict.
  9. Regarding January 6, Cornyn compared it to 9/11 and called attendees “white supremacists, domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, rioters, seditionists, and anarchists.” He then asked then-FBI Director Chris Wray if a new law was needed to charge the J6 attendees with “domestic terrorism.”

Cornyn’s Liberty Score is an “F “at 54%. Heritage gives him a 64%.

Please send this information to President Trump on X, Gettr, and Truth Social.

Cronyn Xeets to Remember

He opposed the border wall, and now he’s lying about it.
Stood up for the obvious Christine Blasey Ford hoax:

Snake-in-the-grass Jim Comey was a good man.

Cronyn is the enemy.

On the George Floyd hoax:

Yes, Mr. President, please!

He loved Merrick Garland, too, but not Matt Gaetz.

Ruemmler is a bad girl.

He likes gun control also.

Rob Jesmer, Cornyn’s top consultant, hates Trump.

Cornyn is the opposition.

Must Watch:

If6was9
If6was9
12 seconds ago

We are finally canceling MARXIST cable tv,. The *Uni party must be taken apart patriots.

0
Reply
David
David
36 minutes ago

John Cornyn walks like a Democrat , He talks like a Democrat , He even votes like a Democrat , Why doesn’t he run as a Democrat ?

0
Reply
