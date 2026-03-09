ISIS-Trained Duo Tried to Kill Protesters Outside Gracie Mansion & Then the Unthinkable

ISIS-trained terrorists, first-generation citizens, used IEDs, improvised explosive devices known as “Mother of Satan,” to try and blow up protesters outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence. The mayor’s spokesperson railed against the protesters and minimized the terrorist attack. The media camouflaged the attack behind deceptive headlines, even suggesting that conservatives tried to attack Zohran Mamdani.

Two men who were arrested for throwing one explosive device and igniting another aimed at a group of conservative protesters outside the New York City mayor’s residence on Saturday had traveled to Turkey. There, they trained with ISIS militants, according to officials.

The two men are believed to be U.S. citizens, but their parents immigrated to the U.S. from Turkey and Afghanistan. Did they attend a radical mosque? One must wonder.

Amir Balat and Ibrahim Nick have been arrested for throwing a nail bomb at a protest towards Jake Lang. The suspects shouted “Allahu Akbar” before throwing the failed nail bomb. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/GuV5JXULeR — AF Post (@AFpost) March 8, 2026

A third “suspicious device” was found in a car near NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home Sunday afternoon. The car is believed to be owned by one of the ISIS-trained suspects.

The FBI is reportedly investigating the incident as potential terrorism.

The Story

On Saturday, conservative activist Jake Lang and about 20 others had organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion to oppose public Muslim prayer taking over streets. A group of about 120 pro-Muslim radicals held a counterprotest. Tensions flared.

Reportedly, one of the members of Lang’s group used pepper spray on a counter-protester. About 30 minutes later, two pro-Muslim counter-protesters were seen lighting and throwing an explosive device at Lang’s group. They lit a second device but dropped it before throwing it.

Witnesses say the two men were shouting “Allahu Akbar” as they threw the explosive device at the group of conservative protesters.

Police later said the two explosive devices appeared to be “a jar wrapped in black tape with nuts, bolts, and screws, along with a hobby fuse that could be lit.” Thankfully, the devices did not detonate, or there could have been serious injuries or fatalities, officials said.

Police arrested the two men, identified as Ibraham Kayumi, 19, of Newton, Pennsylvania, and Emir Balat, 18, of Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Also arrested was the person from Lang’s group who used the pepper spray and three others for “disorderly conduct and blocking traffic.”

When anarchists, communists, and radical Islamists cause mayhem, they don’t get arrested. That sends a not-so-subtle message.

The protesters busted for hurling an IED at Gracie Mansion trained with ISIS overseas and packed their bomb with “Mother of Satan”—an explosive long favored by international terrorists, sources said.

The two pro-Muslim fanatics—Ibraham Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18—both self-radicalized in recent years and traveled to Turkey and other terror-training hot spots, law enforcement sources close to the case told The Post.

Well-trained by ISIS:

Balat spent more than three months in Istanbul last year, while Ibrahim flew to Istanbul and Saudi Arabia in 2024 and made a trip to Melbourne, Australia, in 2019, they said.

Both admitted to cops after getting busted at a rowdy demonstration outside the mayor’s residence on Saturday that they also watched ISIS videos and tossed the bomb at right-wing agitators because they felt they insulted their religion, the sources said.

The Post explained that the homemade explosive devices were made from sports drink bottles filled with triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a substance favored by terrorists and known as “Mother of Satan,” which was the same type of bomb used in high-profile terror attacks in France and the UK for more than a decade.

The Unthinkable: the Islamist-Communist mayor blames the victims, and the media lies

The mayor’s office blamed the protesters, not the ISIS-trained terrorists. Joe Calvello, a spokesman for Democrat Socialist [Islamist Communist] Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s first Muslim mayor, didn’t appear to condemn the bomb-throwers but instead viciously verbalized his hate for Lang for the initial anti-Muslim protest.

Calvello falsely called Lang a “vile white supremacist” and condemned the protest as “despicable and Islamophobic,” according to ABC News. “Thankfully, the mayor and the First Lady are both safe, though the events are a stark reminder of the threats they both face regularly,” he added.

Those two were never in danger, but we can see the terrorists’ defense evolving from this one false concept.

Mamdani released a statement Sunday afternoon, also blaming Lang for the entire incident. He wrote: “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.”

How long are we going to allow this deception to continue?

Calvello continued:

“Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal; it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.

“I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe. Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day.

“My administration is closely monitoring the situation, and I remain in close contact with our police commissioner.”

Townhall journalist Walter Curt responded: “The fact that you opened your statement here referring to Jake Lang as a white supremacist instead of condemning the guy that literally tried to throw a bomb at peaceful protesters tells us everything we need to know about you and your uselessness.”

He also commented:

🚨JUST IN: According to the Zohran, “White supremacy” is a greater threat than the people throwing actual bombs. https://t.co/5GPlQ1LRII — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) March 8, 2026

RAWSALERTS blasted Mamdani, writing:

“Sooooooo, I think you clearly left a few parts out

Two types of explosive devices were thrown by two Muslims, identified as 18-year-old Amir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Nick. During the incident, they were shouting “Allahu Akbar.” The explosive device was a homemade IED that was packed with shrapnel, including nuts, bolts, and nails. Fortunately, the IED ultimately failed to detonate, preventing what could have been a far more serious and potentially deadly situation. If the device had exploded as intended, it could have severely injured or killed law enforcement officers, nearby protesters, or others at the scene, including Jack Lang.

X influencer Dr. Maalouf wrote:

“So Jake Lang is a ‘white supremacist,’ but you can’t even call the Allahu Akbar-shouting Islamic terrorists who threw a bomb at him for what they are? Interesting.”

Riley Gaines wrote:

“Mentioning “terrorism” when two Muslims attempt to detonate a nail bomb =

“Mentioning “white supremacy” when two Muslims attempt to detonate a nail bomb =”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that the explosive devices were real Mother of Satan IEDs. She wrote:

The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb. It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death.

Further analysis will be conducted, including on a second device.

Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi were arrested on scene yesterday and are in custody in connection with this matter. The NYPD is working on this investigation with our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI through our Joint Terrorism Task Force.

I want to again thank the brave members of the NYPD who ran towards the danger without hesitation and quickly apprehended the suspects.

Jake Lang is a victim, not the terrorist

Jake Lang responded to Tisch:

IT WAS A MUSLIM TERRORIST ATTACK ON WHITE AMERICAN CHRISTIANS!!!!! AN ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION ON ME!!!! WHY IS IT SO HARD FOR YOU TO TELL THE TRUTH!!!!!!! 😡😡😡 — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) March 8, 2026



Nick Shirley interviewed Jake Lang, who is not a white supremacist:

Zohran Mamdani will call Jake Lang a white supremest But will not call the two Muslims, Amir Balat and Ibrahim Nick terrorist who threw literal bombs in NYC Tells you everything you need to know pic.twitter.com/kSOHXGV316 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 8, 2026

The Media Hoax

Libs of TikTok collected the corrupt liberal news media headlines. The media framed their headlines to make it appear the conservatives were responsible for throwing the bomb. They buried the lede that it was two ISIS-trained terrorists who threw the bomb at the conservative group.

NEW MEDIA HOAX JUST DROPPED “Devices thrown outside Mamdani’s mansion at anti-Islam protest” Reality: The explosive devices were thrown AT anti-Islam protesters by radical Muslim jihadists shouting “Allahu Akbar” You would never know that from the legacy media headlines! pic.twitter.com/5TSuWSFpWm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2026

The Daily Mail actually titled their report “Six arrested after ‘homemade nail bombs’ launched at home of NYC mayor.” The bombs were NOT thrown at the mayor’s residence. They were thrown at innocent protesters. They just lie and lie. Our media is wholly corrupted.

At least 36% of people in New York City are foreign-born. Democrats poured in people here illegally. They also poured in so-called refugees from Islamic terror countries. They brought in terrorism and don’t care.



Zohran was mentored by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and he apparently also taught him how to handle the media.