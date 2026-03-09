ISIS-Trained Jihadis Try to Kill People in NYC, So Zohran Condemns White People

Mayor Zohran began his speech condemning Saturday’s terror attack by complaining about the 20 protesters who were the victims. This was one of many protests that regularly take place outside Gracie Mansion. The group, led by Jake Lang, was noisy but peaceful when two affluent young jihadis from Pennsylvania tried to kill them with IEDs known as the “Mother of Satan.” The two terrorists were in a group of 120 counter-protesters and had previously been ISIS-trained. They are first-generation sons of an Afghan and a Turk.

Lang and his tiny group were protesting Islamists blocking traffic to say their prayers five times a day. Lang was a J6 protester and a right-wing activist whom the left claims is a white supremacist. I don’t believe he is a Nazi, aka a white supremacist, but he is an activist, sometimes provocateur, concerned about the Islamization of New York City.

There appears to be a hit or a fatwa or something on Lang’s head. Lang brought a goat to the protest, and the Islamists brought two bombs. When they threw one and dropped the other, they screamed “Allahu Akbar” for good measure. Fortunately, the devices didn’t go off. One landed at Lang’s feet.

Police say the bombs could have killed or maimed hundreds.

Sources also state that anarchists are carrying weapons on them and a ” green light ” has been put on Jake’s head .. — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) March 7, 2026

The clearest video yet of the terrorist who attempted to throw an explosive at the protest yesterday in NYC. The NYPD Officer jumping after him over the barricades is an absolute hero. pic.twitter.com/j2R2JsctXB — Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) March 8, 2026

Zohran began his speech by complaining about the protesters, while we have terrorists trying to kill people in New York City. That lovely wife of his has been clicking “like” on every vile anti-American and anti-Jewish Instagram message, at least 70 so far.

His wife was caught spewing grotesque anti-Jewish hatred and bigotry, and now he stands there with a straight face complaining about supposed anti-Muslim hatred directed at him and his wife. This man is seriously dangerous, far more so than Obama and others who came before him. https://t.co/hc6tEP4z4c — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 9, 2026

Don’t worry; Zohran is really concerned. So is The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR who funded him.

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are. What followed was even more disturbing. Violence… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2026

Let’s not forget that Zohran wants to abolish ICE as he brags about all the mosques popping up in New York City.

Zohran Mamdani: Muslims in this city, for almost as long as we have been in this city, have had to deal with those with power and platform dehumanizing us. And to be called animals, insects, to be called a jihadist mayor, to be called a cockroach—this language is both… pic.twitter.com/SmpSNDiKBY — The Daily News (@DailyNewsJustIn) March 4, 2026

