Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home ISIS-Trained Jihadis Try to Kill People in NYC, So Zohran Condemns White...

ISIS-Trained Jihadis Try to Kill People in NYC, So Zohran Condemns White People

By
M Dowling
-
0
42

Mayor Zohran began his speech condemning Saturday’s terror attack by complaining about the 20 protesters who were the victims. This was one of many protests that regularly take place outside Gracie Mansion. The group, led by Jake Lang, was noisy but peaceful when two affluent young jihadis from Pennsylvania tried to kill them with IEDs known as the “Mother of Satan.” The two terrorists were in a group of 120 counter-protesters and had previously been ISIS-trained. They are first-generation sons of an Afghan and a Turk.

Lang and his tiny group were protesting Islamists blocking traffic to say their prayers five times a day. Lang was a J6 protester and a right-wing activist whom the left claims is a white supremacist. I don’t believe he is a Nazi, aka a white supremacist, but he is an activist, sometimes provocateur, concerned about the Islamization of New York City.

There appears to be a hit or a fatwa or something on Lang’s head. Lang brought a goat to the protest, and the Islamists brought two bombs. When they threw one and dropped the other, they screamed “Allahu Akbar” for good measure. Fortunately, the devices didn’t go off. One landed at Lang’s feet.

Police say the bombs could have killed or maimed hundreds.

Zohran began his speech by complaining about the protesters, while we have terrorists trying to kill people in New York City. That lovely wife of his has been clicking “like” on every vile anti-American and anti-Jewish Instagram message, at least 70 so far.

Don’t worry; Zohran is really concerned. So is The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR who funded him.

Let’s not forget that Zohran wants to abolish ICE as he brags about all the mosques popping up in New York City.

READ ALL THE DETAILS HERE

Previous articleJohn Cornyn Is Running to Block President Trump’s Agenda
Next articleFederal Government Alert: Sleeper Cells Could Be Receiving Transmissions
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x