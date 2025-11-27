Deep State Is Trying to Scuttle the Ukraine Peace Talks with a Leak

The deep state leaked a diplomatic call between Steve Witkoff and a Russian official, Yuri Ushakov, to Bloomberg, abusing its powers as an American official worked to achieve peace.

Someone is trying to take out Steve Witkoff as the special envoy, and end peace negotiations. Someone tapped and leaked his call.

We have a lot of people who are invested in keeping the war going, and their leak was very dangerous. It’s traitorous. This is the kind of thing that went on during President Trump’s first term, especially in the case of Mike Flynn.

Recently, we found out Jack Smith spied on about 200 Republicans. The deep state spies on whoever they want whenever they want.

Witkoff coached the Russians how to pitch a deal; so he began with praise as Mr. Nice Guy. What is far more concerning is the leak to scuttle the peace deal.

Partial readout released by Bloomberg of the leaked phone call last month between U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, in which Witkoff attempts to coach the Kremlin on how to more easily coerce President…

This leak has become a catalyst to demand Witkoff’s resignation and further the narrative that the Trump administration is pro-Russia. Russia has won the war and Ukraine has no cards left to play. If they don’t go along with the deal, they will lose more land and more soldiers and civilians will die.