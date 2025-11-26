Two National Guardsmen Shot in DC

Several people were shot in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, including at least two members of the US National Guard, according to a source familiar with the early reports.

A suspect was shot.

The shooting occurred in downtown Washington, DC, near the White House. DC Metropolitan Police said on X that they are at the scene of a shooting in the area and advised people to avoid the area.

The National Guard did not immediately respond to request for comment. The circumstances of the shooting are not immediately clear.

National Guard troops from multiple states have been in Washington, DC, for months as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown in the nation’s capital, which has since expanded to other cities across the country.