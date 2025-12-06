Deep State Tried to Take Down Pete Hegseth Last Week

The deep state, which includes Republicans as well as Democrats, hates Pete Hegseth. They want him gone. They thought they had him with the fake story about him telling the operations commanders to “kill them all.” That was in reference to a drug boat bombing on September 2nd. There were “shipwreck survivors” who were blown up, as Democrats call them.

Pete Hegseth only became Secretary of War by one vote. JD Vance had to step in. Some Republican establishment would not vote to confirm Pete Hegseth.

The Deep State and the establishment are the people who want to run foreign policy and everything else in the government. Hegseth and the President aren’t letting them.

The IG report on Signalgate, Admiral Bradley’s testimony, the Seditious Six video, Mark Warner’s TV interview, and the Washington Post report all came together to take down Pete Hegseth. It was not a coincidence. Deep State likely planned it.

The Timeline

On Thursday, the Seditious Six video came out.

U.S. Navy Admiral Frank Bradley, who was commander of the US special operations command during the September 2nd drug boat attack in question, was testifying about it.

The IG report came out.

And there was more…

Critical events.

The deep state knew that the IG report was coming out this week. The IG report was triggered by the Houthi strikes in March 15th of this year, which incidentally ended the Houthi attacks. The report dealt with Signalgate. Pete Hegseth had discussed the upcoming attack with several members. An Atlantic reporter was in on the conversation accidentally and wrote an article about it, causing tremendous embarrassment. It became an overblown controversy. The media blew it up as much as possible and that was the impetus to call for Hegseth’s resignation. However, the Inspector General report said the discussion wasn’t a good thing, but it wasn’t classified information and did not endanger any troops.

The deep state wanted something more to bolster the IG report and came up with the Seditious Six video on November 18th. The video told the military not to obey illegal or unethical orders. Then only two days later the Washington Post released the article about the event, falsely claiming that Pete Hegseth told the operations people to “kill them all” and that he was aware there were survivors in the water. They were blown up by the second missile. The Washington Post called it an illegal order.

Those two things didn’t happen by coincidence on the day that the Inspector General report was released.

US Navy Admiral Frank Bradley said in closed door testimony that the drug boat attack was not as reported. Pete Hegseth never said “kill them all,” and he wasn’t in the room at the time. The so-called “shipwreck survivors” were radioing to their drug buddies as they attempted to save all the drugs when the second missile struck.

Deep state Warner made an appearance.

Deep state senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, went on the Morning Joe show on December 3rd and said he thought in many ways the uniformed military may help save us from the President and people like Pete Hegseth. He was basically confirming what the Seditious Six had said in their video. He was encouraging a military coup; he knew the testimony by Admiral Bradley was taking place the next day and he was hopeful there was no way Pete Hegseth could get out of this one.

Sen. Mark Warner: “I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this President.” They’re now just openly calling for military coups against President Trump. pic.twitter.com/JUHiWK0y1o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2025

Pete Hegseth survived because Admiral Bradley said Sec. Hegseth never ordered them to kill everybody. Everything was lawful and many JAG officers were present in the room and approved every action.

The deep state thought they had him and they lost.