The European Commission proposed a “Reparations Loan” to Ukraine on Wednesday. Some of the funding would come from European financial institutions that hold frozen Russian funds.

They would issue loans backed by their budget. However, they would also give Ukraine loans backed by Russian assets.

The Tin Gods of the EU

It would allocate about 90 billion Euros to Ukraine to aid in its effort to repel Moscow’s invasion. They would just give money without a plan.

France, Spain, and Italy spent almost no money on Ukraine. UK doesn’t have much and Germany has already planned how they will spend their 11 billion. They want to keep the war going without contributing.

President Trump wants to establish peace and Europe wants to take funds from Russians that are in European banks to continue the war. Some of the money belongs to the Russian government, but much of it belongs to Russian investors.

Commissioner von der Leyen said it would cover Ukraine’s expenses and their “defense.”

“We are increasing the cost of Russia’s war of aggression. And this should act as a further incentive for Russia to engage at the negotiating table,” the Commission President stressed. She thinks that will bring them to the bargaining table? She can’t possibly think that, but could be looking for a way to get the US into the war.

Ursula proposes a “reparation loan” backed by frozen Russian assets. Its simply theft. pic.twitter.com/1blGgiy5Uu — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) October 25, 2025

Reactions

A top Russian banker promised the EU fifty years of lawsuits if they steal their funds. In October, the EU said they would steal Russia’s 140 billion euros frozen in their banks. The Europeans are just trying to hide the fact that they won’t fund Ukraine and their war.

The US urged the EU to give Russia their funds back.

Medvedev said, “If the crazy EU does steal frozen Russian assets for a “reparations loan,” we may view it as a casus belli with all the relevant implications for Brussels & Co. Then, these funds may have to be returned, not in court but as real reparations paid in kind by Russia’s fallen foes.”

The Kremlin suggested that such a move could prompt Russia to seize Ukrainian-linked property, companies, or infrastructure in territory it occupies.

Putin Will Destroy Them?

Reuters reported earlier that President Vladimir Putin warned European powers on Tuesday that if they started a war with Russia then Moscow was ready to fight and that the defeat of European powers would be so absolute that there would be no one left to even negotiate a peace deal.

Putin has dismissed that as “nonsense.” He said he doesn’t want war with Europe.

Ukraine and European powers keep saying that Putin will attack Europe if Ukraine loses the war.

Asked by a reporter about remarks in the Russian media that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned that Europe was preparing a war against Russia, Putin said that Russia did not want a war with Europe.

“If Europe suddenly wants to start a war [voyna] with us and starts it,” Putin said, then it would end so swiftly for Europe that Russia would have no one left to negotiate with.