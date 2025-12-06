Democrat FBI Didn’t Botch the J5 Bomb Case, They Were Blocked

The J5 bomb case was NOT botched by Biden. It was deliberately left incomplete and was blocked by then-FBI Director Christopher Wray. The proof is that they had all the evidence they needed right at the FBI. Don’t let them manipulate us into thinking it wasn’t deliberate as they wove their J6 narrative. We too quickly fall back on incompetence. We have allowed that false excuse for years. (Read more on this at the end.)

They Are Manipulating Us

Biden did little but the people behind him are the ones who have manipulated us for years. They are doing it again.

As Mike Benz said on the linked second clip below, the case was BLOCKED. There is a chance they knew or suspected the person who did it was not Maga since a bomb was left at the RNC. The narrative they had going was too good. They couldn’t have done better. They, along with the Democrat media, had everyone thinking that the bomber was tied to Magas, some of whom rioted the day after the bombs were planted.

When the media reported, they barely mentioned the bomb was left at the RNC. The fact that the bomb was left at the RNC and the DNC points to the person not being a Maga.

They preferred the narrative they had, the one the media could work with, and they did:

The J6 panel never once looked into the bomber. It was a panel to indict Donald Trump, nothing else. It was an actual kangaroo court.

Mike Benz Makes the Point

As I ranted about for 45 minutes last night on stream, I absolutely hate this framing. You’re letting them off the hook when you say this. Biden’s FBI didn’t “botch” the case, they blocked it. This wasn’t incompetence. It was obstruction. A crime. Not an error. https://t.co/gh7BP1c7Ga pic.twitter.com/9XxbHHjgIO — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 6, 2025

Christopher Wray claimed he reviewed thousands of files and five hundred tips, and interviewed all logical suspects. Then he quit. This was not an investigation. The Trump FBI went through three million pieces of data to find Mr. Brian Cole Jr.

The Corrupt Media Is Still Lying

BREAKING – CNN is now running interference for the Democrats on the DC pipe bombing by claiming the suspect told investigators he acted because he “believed the 2020 election was stolen.” (His family sued the Trump administration in 2019 over “discriminatory practices.”) pic.twitter.com/R7XazsssNa — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 5, 2025

Jake Tapper called the black bomber a white man.

This is why nobody watches or trusts the mainstream media. Jake Tapper LIES and calls the J6 pipe bomber a “WHITE MAN.” You just can’t make this stuff up… Unless you’re the MSM. pic.twitter.com/65X1lzSIrY — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) December 5, 2025

They Are Not Incompetent

Democrat leadership lied to get a man with dementia or brain damage or both in the Oval Office.

Biden campaigned from the basement because of his clear loss of mental capacity. That was not normal, but Democrats and the media covered it up with the pandemic.

They kept Joe tightly controlled during appearances. When he couldn’t speak or seemed asea while reading from a teleprompter, the media jumped in to say that’s just Joe, Uncle Joe. Sometimes, they out-and-out lied and went so far as to say he didn’t say it. They even went to the trouble to cut out his worst mistakes.

He was completely redefined from the nasty old man he is to the grandfatherly, kind, peace-loving, moderate leader with nearly fifty years experience.

The reason for this brief reminder of how they sold a man with dementia as president is that we’re being snookered once again. Biden is the dupe, the figurehead, the Autopen who leaves the real culprits, Democrat leaders, unaccountable. People chalk things up to his obvious mental infirmity.

It was similar when Obama was President. Obama repeatedly allowed Americans to think the missteps were due to incompetence. These are smart people.