Deep Stater April Doss Is Gone

This is last week’s story that never went up, but you should know about it.

April Doss was fired as NSA General Counsel on Tuesday last week, according to the New York Times.

Luke Rosiak reported April Doss, who was paid by Sen. Warner to tie Trump to Russia, calls Trump an insurrectionist and pushed “disinformation” crackdowns.

The Deep State tentacles run deep. She was burrowed in as General Counsel to rear her ugly head when needed.

April Falcon Doss is the current general counsel for the NSA, the powerful cyber-intelligence agency, according to the agency’s website. A longtime veteran of the agency, Doss also worked as an NSA intelligence lawyer from 2003 to April 2016. But in between those two stints, she worked on the highly-partisan congressional investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Just months into Trump’s first term as president, she took a high-level job working for Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on the Senate Intelligence Committee, investigating supposed Russian interference in the 2016 election. Doss was the Democrats’ Senior Counsel for the committee’s Russia investigation, which conducted hundreds of interviews in its failed attempt to find evidence of conspiracy between Trump and Russia.

The Daily Wire’s discovery of Doss’s continuing employment at the top level of the intelligence community comes as newly-revealed documents provide further evidence of unethical conduct by Democrats and the intelligence state aimed at sabotaging Trump. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard submitted a criminal referral over what she called a conspiracy of “manufactured intelligence”, and Trump has said the documents could support the prosecution of people as high up as former President Barack Obama, and his top intelligence chiefs, James Comey and James Clapper.

Doss is a transparently partisan activist who has written publicly about her opposition to Trump. She has called for Trump to be permanently banned from social media for staging an “insurrection,” attacked Republicans for opposing a crackdown on “disinformation,” and defended the treatment of Trump aides Carter Page and Michael Flynn at the hands of the intelligence state.