Emil Bove Was Confirmed, 50-49, with 2 Toxic Women Voting No

Emil Bove was confirmed to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in a 50-49 vote. The poisonous Republican women, Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine), voted no. However, Collins and Murkowski happily voted for our most incompetent Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Bove’s goal has been to eliminate corrupt prosecutors. He’s irritated their fans. Democrat leaders, who only want biased leftist judges, say he will be biased.

Bove will serve in the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

Sheldon Whitehouse complains Bove is guilty of “misconduct”. Real misconduct is Whitehouse getting caught voting on bills that funneled millions to his wife’s consulting firm. She was paid at least $2.7 million of taxpayer money.

He calls Bove a thug after he tried to get CEOs of oil and gas companies arrested and imprisoned. Judge Bove is a fearless defender of the Constitution and Democrat leaders hate that. That is just a fact.

This is classic Bove. Dick Durbin had a trick question about Trump’s pardon of J6ers.

“It’s not for me to question President Trump’s exercise of the pardon power — any more than it would be for me to question President Biden’s pardons of drug traffickers.”