We Passed a .001% Cut to the Budget, All Dems Opposed

President Trump and Speaker Johnson are to be congratulated for getting the $9 billion rescission package passed. It was not easy to say the least. They almost didn’t pass a cut of .001% of the budget. They didn’t want need JD Vance this time. McConnell switched his vote. He, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski were opposed for no good reasons.

The other rescission packages better go more smoothly. However, no Democrats wanted even this .001% cut.

Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell voted in favor of passing a $9 billion rescission plan out of the Senate early July 17, just days after he was one of three Republican senators to vote against moving it forward.

“My belief in the importance of American soft power is not in conflict with my commitment to holding government accountable for inefficiency, and I take Congress’ responsibility to rein in federal spending seriously,” McConnell said in a statement after the passage. “The Administration’s rescissions request is not the way I would prefer to act on this responsibility, but faced with a choice between spending reduction and no reduction, I voted in favor of the rescission.”

I don’t believe anything Agenda Mitch says, but maybe he’s telling the truth.

Following more than 12 hours of debate, the Senate passed the package in a 51-48 vote.

NPR, PBS, and local stations lost all of their federal funding for this cycle. News media should NOT be funded by government which is always partisan.

The New York Times falsely claimed NPR and PBS, public broadcasting was a “lifeline” to rural communities. They were serious. Matt Taibbi wrote about that in his inimitable way.”

It should have run forever. National Public Radio ruined the enterprise, turning the country’s signature public news shows into an endless partisan therapy session, a Nine Perfect Strangers retreat for high-income audiences micro-dosing on Marx and Kendi. Forget conservatives, NPR’s trademark half-whispered stylings linking diets to rape culture or denouncing white teeth as a hangover of colonialism began in recent years to feel like physical punishment to the most apolitical listeners, like having a blind librarian hacksaw your forehead.

Apparently, NPR and PBS want you to believe they need the funding more than they let on. It’s probably more a matter of having the credibility they get from claiming they are a nonpartisan government entity.