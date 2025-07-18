Woke Dream: Santa Monica Turning Into Multi-Family Rental Dumps

Some Southern Californians are worried that officials are looking to exploit the devastation from recent fires. The goal could be the realization of the globalist vision of no single family homes, just high rise apartments. They could pack people in small apartments like canned sardines.

Sen. Ben Allen, who helps run the authoritarian regime that is Santa Monica, likely plans to turn the coastal paradise of single family homes into an urban hell of multi-family closet-sized apartments.

Allen will use the new bill SB549 to force people to accept his authoritarian vision of a rebuild for burned out residential perfection. He tried it so we know it’s not a conspiracy theory, but he is backing off for several months.

“I don’t want to jam anything down anyone’s throats,” he told angry fire victims at L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s online town hall on July 9. “If folks don’t want this, we don’t have to pursue it.”

They Won’t Stop

He’s taking a break but will be back after the New Year.

Allen announced the pause to allow more time for community input and support from impacted council members. Despite the bill’s delay until 2026, residents and local leaders, continue to express strong opposition.

SB 549 allows LA County to buy burned out lots at low cost and put multi-family Section 8 housing on them. So, they will take beautiful property that was once the epitome of the single family home, and make the properties into another urban dump.

Land Grab Fears

Trump administration special envoy Richard Grenell wrote on X, “@GavinNewsom lied. He said he wouldn’t grab the land where homes burned down in the Palisades to build low-income housing facilities – but he and Karen Bass just did. They are changing the character of the Palisades and Malibu to fit their woke agenda; they don’t care what residents want. They can’t even deliver building permits properly. But this fight is not over.”

If you think they are going to put Section 8 in this suburban American dream, you will be labeled a conspiracy theorist even though that is what the bill allows.

Governor Gavin Newsom intensified fears last week by allocating $101 million for future low-income housing projects in the region. Residents feel displaced as they find they can’t even get permits to rebuild while Newsom expedites land grabs for multi-family rentals.

Santa Monica will look like Rockaway Beach, New York, if they have their way. Last time I was in the bad section of Rockaway with its beautiful ocean views, I watched a machine gun battle between a resident gang and the police from a block away. Surreal!

Welcome to the American woke dream.

Read the information on this link if you are one of the victims.

Is this the end game?